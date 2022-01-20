“How in the world will dad take care of mom at home?”
“How are we going to pay these bills?”
“I’m going to miss more time at work. We have to take the tests over; they did not come out right!”
“Mom is going to give me her car when she dies. Do you want it?”
As I sat in Vermont’s busiest hospital waiting room in the state for over eight hours waiting to see my son after his surgery, I heard these comments and more as I sat quietly as people walked by me talking. I could not help but think how these remarks captured much of the health care challenges so many of us face. As we come face-to-face with illnesses, some with sad endings, others with yet more months or years of chronic disease, we somehow endure.
The cost of illness, disease and injury not only extract a heavy emotional toll on Vermonters, but the financial cost is also a crushing burden for many. In the last reporting period to the Green Mountain Care Board Vermont hospitals indicated that they wrote off roughly $85 million in bad debt, ruining credit scores and creating stress for many. Nationally we know the leading cause of bankruptcy is medical bills and job loss due to illness.
Some with good insurance coverage through their employers do not see rising health care cost as a serious problem. Of course, the wages they receive are suppressed because employers must pay for this benefit and cannot afford to pay them more in wages. Others with Medicare and supplemental plans and reasonable health do not worry because their out-of-pocket costs are not great. In both cases, of course, they are impacted significantly in one way or another, and it is just a matter of time before they too join the chorus of many calling for change.
Vermont’s health care reform efforts have centered, in part, around what is known as an accountable care organization, known in Vermont as OneCare. The hope has been to strengthen primary care in Vermont through this coordinated effort. Millions in state funds have been invested in creating and supporting OneCare. The state has been working with OneCare for over four years to achieve real savings, but the effort has not worked.
The state auditor has reviewed Vermont’s health reform work, including OnCare, and has not found savings for Vermonters. OneCare’s progress has been characterized by the chair of the Green Mountain Care Board as “abysmal.”
The time to reboot Vermont’s health care reform efforts are long overdue. It is time to rip the Band-Aid off and start anew to achieve better quality and savings for Vermonters. We must examine whether Vermont could provide the key functions of an accountable care organization with better quality and achieve savings. Business as usual is too risky to continue.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
