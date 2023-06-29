Here’s a clarion CALL for all Vermonters who like to fish or anybody, for that matter, who enjoys a day on a healthy lake.

Wake boats are large vessels powered by 500 horsepower engines. They take on water ballast to submerge the stern. These features allow the craft to produce wakes four feet or greater for the benefit of rope-less wake surfing. Good fun for the few who can afford the $100,000-plus price tag. But bad for just about every other user of Vermont’s public waterways, especially those out to enjoy a day’s fishing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.