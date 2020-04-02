These are very difficult and unpredictable days for all of us — globally, as Americans, as Vermonters, and as part of our communities and families.
Some of us know people who have been stricken by the COVID-19 virus, perhaps someone who has died. We all know the fear and apprehension as the numbers grow. We know the numerous severe but necessary restrictions on our own lives that we need to live with now to protect ourselves, our loved ones, friends and co-workers.
Many of us have lost income due to temporary or longer-term job loss, the shuttering of businesses and other places of employment. We do not yet know when this will begin to end, when things might start to return to normal.
As an elected representative, it has also changed almost everything about how the Vermont House and Senate operate. I am very aware of the huge impact this has on all government programs, on the cost of helping Vermonters who need it. No one can predict the long-term effect or put a number on the economic impact on Vermont and on our state and local governments, but we can understand the magnitude.
In the past few weeks, I’ve written a few reports posted in the News & Citizen or on social media. Those reports were mostly an attempt to provide the latest information and web links about programs, resources and changes being made to help individuals, families and businesses deal with this crisis.
Much of that same information is also being offered by various state agencies, the governor’s office, regional and local organizations, and by community members who want to help their neighbors. Everyone is working hard, scrambling, to adjust and make changes and adapt assistance programs of one kind or another to meet present needs.
I will provide a few web links at the end of this report, but I also know, as I write this on Sunday afternoon, that things will change by the time many people read this.
Public meetings
The Legislature has been grappling with how to conduct business since the pandemic started affecting Vermont. A fundamental principle, no matter what, is that our meetings, discussions and votes must be done in an open manner accessible to the public.
Early on, both the House and Senate struggled with this, if for no other reason than that our rules say that a member must be “present” to vote, on the House or Senate floor, or in our individual committee rooms. So, we have amended rules to temporarily allow remote meetings, where we are participating via audio and video internet platforms from home. (For floor sessions, it is a little easier to do this with 30 senators than with 150 House members, but it will happen.)
Those committees that had to deal with the most urgent priorities of economic relief efforts, access to health care and critical services, changes to local government and election processes during the crisis, and more, were the first to begin meeting this way.
Although the House Energy and Technology Committee that I serve on was not one of those first committees, we were scheduled to meet for the first time since March 12 on Wednesday, April 1, from 11 to 12:20 and 2:30 to 4. You can follow any committee meeting by following instructions on that committee’s webpage and checking the agenda link near the top of the page. Here’s the link to our committee’s page, for example: legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2020/19.
We all understand that many Vermonters are being asked to go beyond the normal call of duty, sometimes at risk to themselves, during this crisis. Everyone providing health care services of any kind. Social service agency employees helping the vulnerable and needy. State employees at every level, those serving Vermonters on the front lines and those working to adapt our programs to meet today’s urgent needs. First responders and public safety workers. Teachers. School bus drivers delivering meals. Grocery and food industry workers. Utility employees. So many more.
Sources of information
Here are a few key links for information and assistance:
• Vermont Department of Health, for information about the illness, prevention and updates: healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus.
• Unemployment benefits: labor.vermont.gov.
• Information and assistance for businesses: accd.vermont.gov/covid-19-guidance.
• For personal economic assistance programs (for example, SNAP/food stamps) and about child care: dcf.vermont.gov/covid-19.
• If you need help and are not sure where to go: Call 2-1-1.
Your state representatives Dave Yacovone and I will do our best to answer questions and provide information during this time. Contact us: apatt@leg.state.vt.us and dyacovone@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.