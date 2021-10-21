John Winthrop, one of Massachusetts’s founders, described their colony as “a city upon a hill.” He was quoting the Sermon on the Mount where Jesus likened his followers to a lamp that gives light to others. Centuries later President Ronald Reagan emphasized the element of light and added “shining” to Winthrop’s city, but we commonly overlook Winthrop’s warning that their colony’s prospering was conditioned on their faithfulness to God and their founding principles. Otherwise, they would “surely perish out of the good land” they’d been granted.
American exceptionalism is a related notion. You can hear it in Abraham Lincoln’s conviction that our free republic is “the last best hope of earth,” and in Joe Biden’s assertion that “there’s nothing we can’t do if we do it together.”
Some politicians and patriots who invoke exceptionalism may think they’re harking back to Alexis de Tocqueville’s 19th-century praise for our “exceptional” democracy. Ironically, they’re actually quoting Joseph Stalin, whose point in 1929 was that the United States wasn’t unique and would inevitably fall to Marxism.
I’m enough a child of my country that I’m inclined to agree with de Tocqueville that the United States has proven exceptional in putting the Enlightenment into practice. Our founders turned abstract principles like liberty, equality and unalienable rights into a functioning nation. The evidence of our exceptionalism can be seen in our meteoric rise to world preeminence, in the huddled masses that still flock to our borders and shores, and in the hope other nations have placed in us in perilous times.
Of course, along the way Americans also owned slaves, subjugated native peoples, threw our weight around and more than once overestimated our international powers to add or detract. The caution to take from our history is that even an exceptional people can be wrong.
This is the view of exceptionalism I teach my students. I also ask them to draw a conclusion. If we could rise from a coastal, agricultural backwater to a transcontinental nation and the world’s leading industrial power in barely more than a century, what lesson does that teach about our possible future? It doesn’t take most students long to recognize that our fall could be just as stunning and precipitous.
It is happening while we watch.
Jan. 6 was Donald Trump’s premeditated attempt to overturn the lawful results of a free and fair election that he lost.
Refusing to accept the result of an election, let alone actively plotting to alter the result, constitutes a coup. That’s what we call it when it happens anywhere else in the world. That’s what we should call it when it happens here. The attack on Congress as it met to certify the election results was an act of sedition and an assault on our democracy.
That day’s violence — from the armed militias and mayhem in the Capitol, to the gallows and the chants of “Hang Mike Pence” — was the creature of months of deliberate lies told by Donald Trump and abetted by the concerted malfeasance of his political allies and the passive complicity of Republican politicians, would-be great men and women, driven by ambition and cowardice, who crave petty power, comfort and applause more than they love their country.
The only election fraud remains Trump’s repeated lie that the election was rigged, including his recent declaration that the allegedly stolen election was the real insurrection.
The evidence mounts every day.
Trump’s deceit persists, as do Republican cowardice and complicity.
Last weekend at an Iowa rally, Trump harangued his faithful with lies about the stolen election while the crowd chanted, “Trump won!” Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley stood by Trump and lavished him with praise. Grassley lauded him as a “great president.”
Because of the widespread deceit broadcast by Trumpists and left unchallenged by too many Republican politicians who know better, a majority of Republican voters and a quarter of Americans wrongly believe Biden’s election victory was illegitimate.
Elected officials are the targets of death threats.
American government is so crippled, and the madness so infectious and intense, that fights break out at school board meetings.
Citizens who clearly know nothing about Dachau and Auschwitz liken mask mandates to living in concentration camps.
Trumpists threaten their neighbors, “I know where you live.”
Anti-mask and anti-vaccination MAGA partisans risk their children’s lives rather than yield a political point.
The rule of law staggers. Trump directs his stooges and allies to ignore subpoenas. Except plotting to overthrow the government isn’t covered by executive privilege.
Through rallies that spew vile rhetoric and hate, cleverly restrictive, Republican-crafted election laws and voting regulations, and repeated lies about the nonexistent “election fraud of 2020,” Trumpists are already scripting the next insurrection. They know the key to undermining a republic is undermining its people’s faith in elections.
Our city is under assault from within, just as the founders foretold.
I hope you’ll heed this compatriot warning. If you don’t, just know this. Your children won’t grow up in the United States you knew. You’ll have traded Washington and Lincoln for Trump and whatever tyrannical scoundrel comes after him.
We may have once been an exceptional nation. There may still be flickers of glory and traces of greatness about us. But exceptionalism doesn’t convey impunity. No nation is so exceptional that it can escape the natural consequences of its own corruption, lunacy and lawlessness.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
