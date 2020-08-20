Over hill, over dale, through bush, through brier, over park, over pale, through flood, through fire, I do wander everywhere. — Fairy, to Puck, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
These days, most of us venture outside whenever we can, determined to drink in every sweet drop of summer while it lasts, the landscape serving to remind us that life as we knew it might have sputtered to a halt for the time being, but the natural world goes on.
Finches and butterflies skim breezy fields of milkweed and thistle. Woodchucks gambol across an abandoned lawn, eyeing the tree line for their fox and fisher-cat nemeses lurking at woods’ edge. Wild grapes reclaim the caved-in remains of an old woodshed; saplings rise to the light in the shadow of fallen trees.
In the cultivated realm, tomatoes overhang their cages in lush clusters shaded saffron to carmine; the neighboring squash vines creeping forth over the straw in a friend’s garden have slyly climbed the sunflowers and spiraled up the fence, leaves shading pale gourds strung along it like lights, nature taking back her own.
In this year of disruption, solace comes in varied forms. When not wandering in the woods or dreaming of it, I get nostalgic for certain books and movies, among them the 1999 version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” based on the Shakespeare play, featuring a host of seasoned stage and screen actors hamming and funning their way along the plot-within-plot story line, in this case trussed up in constricting late-Victorian garb and working with now-ludicrous late-19th-century technologies and stage props.
Within the walled limits of the hierarchies of civilization, the conquering duke issues his decrees over his subjects, and the lovelorn young people are made miserable by their presiding parents and each other, as the lowest members of society struggle to get the powerful to notice and approve of them by producing some pretty awful star-crossed love-themed theatre. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to all of them, the humans and their environment are at the mercy of the natural and supernatural world, as the fairy king and queen’s jealous domestic squabble turns ever more violent and takes the form of severe weather events, diseases, wars, famine and the like.
As the titans fight on, goat-hoofed Puck the disrupter, supposedly the servant of King Oberon, spirits in and out of each scene, offering either trickery or help as his whims dictate. The parallels to our world, local to global, are obvious. In each concentric circle of our realm, both natural and “civilized” world, we are at someone else’s mercy, and others at ours. Pray that we would all use our powers for good.
•••
As August haze shows the first signs of giving way to impending autumn, and writing utensils, lunchboxes and kid-sized masks bloom like harvest crops in center aisles of stores, we carry on. At the library, we are doing a two-cart curbside pickup business. While we await the safety go-ahead for limited public hours, many of you have kindly supported us by sending your materials orders, or picked up a Crafty Craft Kit or Paperback Care Package, and asked for the next on your book group’s reading list.
Beyond library walls, it’s lovely to see the pop-up street cafés doing business in the village, and a walk around town makes a person grateful for our local resources, natural and human-made.
When you think about it, from the wilderness outlands to the center of town, our various “ecosystems” harmonize in symbiotic relationship, one supporting and balancing the other. When we do it right, we each get what we need. And we need each other. It takes an outsider’s perspective to fully appreciate what we have.
Last year, when some of my parents’ friends drove from Middlebury up to Elmore for a couple days to celebrate a milestone, they expressed delighted astonishment with our region. Why, they said, this is a place … a destination! A former coworker who’d also made a day trip to visit me expressed the same sentiment. We’d both worked in a town that, while pretty, had no discernable center; nowhere convenient to enjoy a leisurely meal, get a pair of shoes, admire some artwork or see a movie.
Here, we are indeed a place. Even now, one can stroll through downtown Morrisville and order a varied takeout feast, pick up a prescription, find a new pair of sandals, get your bike tuned up or buy a new one, grab some fresh veggies, have your car serviced, and ride or drive only a few miles away to a lovely beach at Elmore State Park. Restaurant choices abound.
And what are we doing back at the library? The summer’s-end SRP festivities culminated in an online wrap-ip party on Aug. 6, complete with party bags, with Rachel reporting that 33 children and four teens participated in our Summer Reading Program, with five virtual programs plus 124 total attendance at weekly Facebook Story Times, and 413 total books read.
For adults who have been avid readers all this while, we did not forget you. Recalling your fondness for prizes over virtual program attendance, we offer you The Plot Thickens, a summer’s end raffle for all adult entrants who contact us at info@centenniallibrary.org (or, if you do not use a computer, a written page delivered to our drop box or mailbox, PO Box 727) with your name, contact information and the title, author and a one-sentence plot summary of a book you read this summer. You can do as many entries as books read.
The grand prize is a glorious staycation gift basket that includes some awesome stuff like a hammock, backyard picnic items, some delicious snack food and $25 for a dozen donuts at North Country Cakes, with a tempting $30 second prize lunch for two at Thompson’s.
See more information on our website, centenniallibrary.org. Drawing to be held Aug. 31.
•••
We’re trying something new — outdoor story time, Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 10:30 and 1:30, weather permitting, we will have two rounds of an eight-participant outdoor story time under tents in the yard, with big books, songs, puppets and more, all at a safe distance with masks required. Attendees can take home a story time kit, with songs, activities and craft materials. Email youthservices@centenniallibrary.org or call 888-3853 to sign up. Can’t attend? Pick up a story time kit afterwards during our curbside hours?
•••
For teens: Anime and Manga Club – Thursday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. Take part in activities based on our favorite anime and manga series. Teens help plan and lead activities. Meetings are now being held on Zoom. Email Rachel at youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for the link.
The Teen Advisory Board is open to teens ages 12-18 who want to play an active role in the library. Our next TAB meeting takes place on Thursday, Sept. 3 on Zoom. Email Rachel for the link.
As the titans above wield power and hurl thunderbolts, and the mere mortals below sweep up, harvest what sunshine and rain have produced, enjoy a few more glorious days of feral summer revelry before returning to civilization, and ready ourselves for what lies ahead, we library folk wish all returning students and educators an enriching, meaningful, productive and safe school year.
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.
