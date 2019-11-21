Many Vermonters choose to live close to nature every day by getting their food directly from the land through hunting, fishing, or gathering wild edibles.
They are following the traditions of the common ancestors we all share and which are still practiced by indigenous people today, including some citizens of the Abenaki tribe in Vermont.
For these Vermonters, access to land is essential to maintain this subsistence way of life.
For some, engaging in these activities is an environmental choice. Wild plants and animals require only healthy habitat to thrive, and a deer grown in a Vermont forest has a much lower carbon footprint than a cow grown in an Iowa feedlot.
For others, obtaining food or fiber directly from the land fulfills a spiritual connection with nature.
A big reason that many Vermonters hunt and fish, though, is that it is a cost-effective way to put food on the table. While they may come from all income levels, the average hunting family in Vermont lives below the median household income.
With devotion and skill, it’s possible to feed one’s family all year on venison, wild turkey and wild fish; I know many who do. For those Vermonters without the means to purchase property, losing access to land may mean going hungry.
Conserved lands such as the recently protected Brownsville Forest in Stowe, state wildlife management areas, and state and national forests fulfill part of the vital role of providing access to land. Supporting the conservation of open lands in your community goes a long way toward fulfilling this need, along with the many other benefits that come with land conservation, from clean water to carbon sequestration.
But only about 15 percent of Vermont is publicly held, so public lands alone cannot do the job.
Which is why Vermont’s tradition of permitting public access on private lands is so essential. In Vermont, someone may hunt or fish on any property that is not posted. Landowners who are looking to keep out the occasional bad apple — which certainly exist among hunters and anglers, as in any group — may choose to allow access by permission only. We are hardly alone in this tradition; some neighboring states have similar laws. And many Scandinavian countries have also codified the freedom to roam, referred to as allemansrätten in Sweden — literally “the everyman’s right” — and as jokamiehenoikeus in Finland.
In other places in the world, people with wealth and power have too often worked to deny access to land for those with neither, from the peasants of medieval Europe to indigenous peoples in every corner of the world. Sadly, this act has frequently been justified by shaming people participating in subsistence activities by telling them that they are antiquated and backwards for living their traditional way of life.
Conversely, Vermonters have proud tradition of open lands. It contributes to our sense of community — a Town Meeting Day of the forest — and is one of the reasons people choose to leave behind the isolation and gated communities of other parts of the country to come to Vermont.
They want to live in a place where those who are fortunate enough to own land let their neighbor tap their maple trees, hunt their fields, or fish their streams, and are often rewarded with a jug of syrup, venison steaks, or fresh trout fillets.
But beyond caring for your neighbor, providing access can also help the environment. As much as hunters need land, the land also needs hunters. The Nature Conservancy published an editorial in 2013 that cited too many deer as a greater threat to Eastern forests than even climate change. Left unchecked, deer overbrowse the forest, killing trees, threatening rare flowers, and destroying nesting habitat for songbirds.
Deer populations are on the rise in Vermont as a result of milder winters, and unlike many other species, deer are resilient to sprawl and suburbanization — they will go places their natural predators won’t follow.
Supporting land conservation and allowing access to lands you own shows that you care for your community and for the environment. Let’s work together to maintain the proud tradition of helping feed our neighbors and keeping our forests healthy.
Vermonters may all come from different backgrounds and have different ways of enjoying nature, but our love of the land is what binds us all.
Tom Rogers works in conservation and lives in Stowe with his wife and two daughters.