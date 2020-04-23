Despite the din and roar of despair that COVID-19 has wrought upon us, much goodness and kindness has been generated during this pandemic. All across Vermont, people are stepping forward to help their neighbors and strangers alike.
United Way of Lamoille County has raised over $20,000 to help those in need and is managing a volunteer corps of helpers in Morristown and throughout Lamoille County.
Over 300 isolated seniors are contacted weekly through a network of local helpers, thanks to Lamoille County Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Hyde Park Helpers are delivering groceries to those who cannot safely get out to do their shopping.
Washington County is doing much the same through the leadership of Green Mountain United Way.
The Worcester Neighbors Network is reaching out to neighbors in need helping to deliver essential supports in that community.
Woodbury, too, has reached out through the town web page inviting folks to request help and is using the Sylvia Jackson Fund to help community members in need.
There is always a risk when you start listing examples of good deeds that you will omit some. To be sure, the list is very long and this in no way is intended to capture all those who are caring for us at this time.
These volunteer efforts serve as the threads that help make our social safety net real to people. To be sure, government assistance such as food assistance, health care insurance and unemployment insurance are critical pieces of our safety net. It is the helpers, however, who reach out to people who make real what community service is all about.
To know that someone who does not know you cares enough about you to reach out, to make a phone call to check on you, or make sure you get your groceries, is to many the most powerful service of all. It is through service to others that we define who we are.
I think Fred Rogers, of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” said it best when he said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
In no way does the incredible volunteer response across our state wipe out the ruin of this pandemic. People continue to die, the poverty of scarcity grows, but something very powerful is happening right in front of us. We are graced with the power of humanity. All the trial, tribulations, uncertainties, anxiety and anguish we feel is no match for the humanity and grace that come from giving to others. In the end, we will owe a great debt to the essential workers and helpers among us.
The Statehouse activity will shift from constituent work, which will not end by any means, to the traditional work of crafting legislation, specifically related to COVID-19. We should know with more certainty just what we can spend the approximate $2 billion in federal relief on. As that picture emerges, I will report on the ramifications in future updates.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.