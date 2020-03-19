The Statehouse closed Friday evening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will remain closed for at least a week (and likely longer). The Statehouse poses a particular threat of disease transmission, as hundreds of people pass through it each day and legislators commute back and forth from all corners of the state.
Because of this, the Legislature will be exploring options for continuing our most essential work remotely. Any remote meetings will be open to the public, just like our in-person meetings. The situation changes daily, and I will be sure to keep everyone informed.
Prior to the closing of the Statehouse, the House Health Care Committee passed three of its priority bills, all of which I’ve written about previously. We passed bills to expand reimbursement for health care providers who use tele-health services, to provide scholarships for nursing students and primary care medical students who pledge to stay and work in Vermont, and to increase health care price transparency by making certain pricing information publicly available. These bills will be ready for the Senate to take up when the Legislature reconvenes.
Last week consisted of a constant balance in the Legislature between passing priority bills before the Statehouse closed and focusing our efforts on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic from a legislative perspective. Here is some of most important information to know:
• The COVID-19 situation is changing daily in Vermont, and the best way to stay up-to-date is by visiting the Vermont Department of Health website, healthvermont.gov/covid19. The department recommends washing hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water; using hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol; avoiding touching your face; frequently disinfecting your phone; and staying home if you feel sick.
• Questions about COVID-19, or if you need help accessing Vermont’s resources, call 2-1-1 (or text your zip code to 898211) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency for Vermont, which gives a huge amount of flexibility to the administration to respond quickly by implementing temporary policies and rule changes that would otherwise require legislative approval.
• If you are having symptoms of COVID-19, call your primary care doctor first before showing up in person. Do not go to the emergency room unless it’s a life-threatening situation; ER resources must be reserved for those experiencing true emergencies.
• Social distancing is a method of reducing transmission of infectious diseases that includes avoiding gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others when at all possible.
The final piece to keep in mind as we enter this unprecedented situation is that different sectors of our community will feel different impacts. People who are older and/or have underlying health conditions face particularly high risks if infected with COVID-19, and certain groups, such as members of our health care workforce, are under particular pressure to stay healthy so that they can perform crucial work.
People who already experience social isolation and loneliness may have an especially hard time as we practice social distancing. In addition, members of our community are already financially struggling and/or food-insecure will be harder hit by changes in employment, the need to stock up on supplies and the need to care for children during the school day.
It is more important now than ever before for our community to come together and show our collective strength.
If you have time or resources to volunteer, or alternatively if you are a community member in need of supplies, technical support or simply someone to talk to, reach out and I will connect you to someone who can help or someone who needs help. I can be reached at 802-730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us.
Lucy Rogers represents Waterville and Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.