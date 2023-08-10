On Front Porch Forum on Aug. 1, a continuation of misinformation was presented as a statement of fact and it’s time to set a few things straight.
As it has been done for years, Morristown budgets are developed as a joint effort between the selectboard, town administrator, department heads and the finance director. Municipal staff who serve this community are professionals in their field. They bring their collective expertise to the table to craft a budget that reflects the ability to provide essential services to residents.
To suggest that “budgets have been developed without necessary formalized knowledge, training and experience” is an affront and flat-out insult to the staff’s value, expertise and integrity.
The statement that residents “with proper backgrounds and experience” have offered to step in and help with developing budgets and have been ignored is bogus at best. The selectboard has held countless public meetings, met with citizens individually and answered innumerable emails regarding budgets.
Needless to say, there has been ample opportunity to engage. To suggest that the Morristown Selectboard should turn over its fiduciary responsibilities is ludicrous. If there is so much interest in being a responsible party to the budget process, get a petition and run for office.
The irony is not lost on many of us that on one hand, we all agree that presenting the most affordable budget at the least cost to the taxpayer is paramount, yet the board gets pushback by budget naysayers when we do exactly what every other community does in using fund balance monies.
And what is that? Using taxpayer dollars that you and I have already paid to reduce taxpayer burden. That’s Municipal Finance 101.
But no, the $340,000 in fund balance money needs to be used for purchasing equipment or put toward renovations on the town garage. Well folks, the proposed budget increase of 9.7 percent does purchase necessary equipment because it’s in the budget. As far as the town garage is concerned, stating that the fund balance money would somehow remedy the consolidation of village and town garages shows, once again, a lack of knowledge and understanding of what our facility needs are to accommodate consolidation.
Try a new roof, a new heating plant and updated electrical service, not to speak of service bays for trucks and other equipment. The selectboard recognizes these issues and understands what it will take to do this appropriately so the highway facility will meet our needs for the next 30 years.
Where do we start? The thoughtful process begins with a request for proposals to assess the viability of the current town facility, the renovations needed to meet future needs and a cost analysis on how we get there. We have approximately $850,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to begin this process. That’s how we should proceed.
Creating the human resource director position is probably the wisest decision this municipality has made in many years. Thank you, Eric Dodge, for recognizing the need and the wisdom to create this position while doing so within the approved budget. We would dare say that those who are calling for a hiring freeze on this position have little understanding of what human resource people do and the integral role this position plays in this complex world.
Start with state and federal compliances, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Americans with Disabilities Act, updating decades-old policies, interviewing new hires and doing background checks, and navigating the myriad of regulations regarding workers’ compensation, health insurance and retirement benefits, just to name a few.
None of you has spent a minute in that office seeing firsthand what this position entails. It is significant and it is necessary. It has saved this municipality tens of thousands of dollars over the past two years.
These moments in time right now for Morristown are chaotic: a third budget proposal, employees resigning, an election and now a decision about a new form of government. Added to this is a pervasive negative undercurrent within the community. We are at an inflection point.
Passing this budget is step one. Finding an experienced interim administrator who can help during the transition period of finding a full-time administrator or manager is step two.
Working on a municipal budget for fiscal year 2024-2025 that reflects short- and long-term planning, determining how we pay for and finance infrastructure improvements and capital equipment, deciding how we change the cost of living and pay step program for employees, and figuring out how to minimize the tax burden on property owners is step three.
Passing this budget allows us to continue providing core services by emergency services, fire, police, highway and general government, as well as necessary funding for the library. It brings this ship into a safe harbor so we can begin to recover from this post-pandemic economy.
We believe in this community and its potential, and that’s why we serve. The negativity that is pervasive on social media, particularly Front Porch Forum, is corrosive and counterproductive to finding positive solutions.
We can and need to do better. Let’s get started by voting yes on Aug. 29.
Chris Palermo and Don McDowell are members of the Morristown Selectboard.
