Tamara Burke

Tamara Burke

When you are 30, possibly even 50, 96 sounds like a great and venerable age. When you are on the far side of your 60s and have plenty of friends and relatives on the back side of 90 it seems a whole lot less so.

But to have reached the age of 96 in 2023 is reasonably impressive. In 1933, in the worst year of the Depression, that person would have been a child of 6. Such a child may, or may not, have had enough to eat, or good shoes, for that matter. If they got sick, there would have been no antibiotics. Hospitals did have X-ray machines for diagnostic purposes, but X-rays were so poorly understood at the time that, speaking of shoes, shoes stores in upscale areas offered customers the opportunity to see the bones in their feet through an x-ray of their new shoes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.