When you are 30, possibly even 50, 96 sounds like a great and venerable age. When you are on the far side of your 60s and have plenty of friends and relatives on the back side of 90 it seems a whole lot less so.
But to have reached the age of 96 in 2023 is reasonably impressive. In 1933, in the worst year of the Depression, that person would have been a child of 6. Such a child may, or may not, have had enough to eat, or good shoes, for that matter. If they got sick, there would have been no antibiotics. Hospitals did have X-ray machines for diagnostic purposes, but X-rays were so poorly understood at the time that, speaking of shoes, shoes stores in upscale areas offered customers the opportunity to see the bones in their feet through an x-ray of their new shoes.
Fascinating, I’m sure, but not a recipe for long-term health.
In 100 years, the foundation of a man’s entire life can shift beneath him. A man might go from being ferried to a tiny four-room school on horseback to seeing a man land on the moon and classrooms appear, as if by magic, on the screens of machines.
Institutions that sustained society in his day have seen the faithful slip away as the parishioners that sustained them have died. While such a man might entertain the passionate belief that all society’s problems can be solved by shoving a Christian god down the throats of unbelievers, the last time “everyone” attended church (75-80 percent of the population) was between 1700 and 1740.
That is a cold, unemotional, fact.
The decline of religious influence can’t be traced to the 1962 ruling of Engel v. Vitale where the Supreme Court ruled school-sponsored prayer in public schools violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment, but to the Enlightenment, which so impressed the founders of this country that they wrote it into the First Amendment.
Let’s take a moment, however, to marvel at the breathless audacity of men who used the Bible and religion to justify and institutionalize slavery, colonialism and the wholesale genocide of indigenous peoples, while at the same time insisting government had no business encouraging or promoting religion.
No wonder there is confusion as to the place of Christianity in government when religion has been cynically exploited for secular gain since the country’s inception.
Cynicism aside, however, the Establishment Clause does draw a clear line between government and religion, even if it did take 186 years to finally get Christ kicked out of the classroom.
The current argument against bringing religion back into the classroom is wrapped around inclusivity. Jewish, Muslim and secular students should not be forced to habituate themselves to a dogma they don’t accept.
The argument against Christ in the Classroom is more consequential than inclusivity, which the right dismisses as a “woke agenda.” As if tolerance is a vice that must be stomped out at all costs.
Have you been confused by book bans and attacks on Drag Queen Story Hour?
Since tolerance is being dismissed as a weakness and vice, you might think the issue is inclusivity. It isn’t. The issue is an inability, instilled in childhood, to distinguish fantasy and fiction from fact.
A study in the Journal of Cognitive Science, “Judgments About Fact and Fiction by Children From Religious and Nonreligious Backgrounds” by Kathleen H. Corriveau, Eva E. Chen and Paul L. Harris (Boston University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Harvard University, respectively) found that, irrespective of family background and schooling, “In religious stories that included ordinarily impossible events brought about by divine intervention, claims about the status of the protagonist varied sharply with exposure to religion.
“Children who went to church or were enrolled in a parochial school, or both, judged the protagonist in religious stories to be a real person, whereas secular children with no such exposure to religion judged the protagonist in religious stories to be fictional.”
This is not, of course, surprising. There are Christians who believe their religious text is a true accounting of fact and instill that belief in the children under their care.
However, children from religious backgrounds carried this judgement about the protagonist into fantastical stories. The world of Harry Potter for example. Stories that include ordinarily impossible events whether brought about by magic or without reference to magic: “Secular children were more likely than religious children to judge the protagonist in such fantastical stories to be fictional.”
“The results suggest that exposure to religious ideas has a powerful impact on children’s differentiation between reality and fiction, not just for religious stories but also for fantastical stories.”
This inability to distinguish fact from fiction has far reaching consequences, in everything from the prevalence of child abuse in religious institutions that depends on the faith and gullibility of the victims, to the acceptance of vaccines and masks during a pandemic. In a world where the fantastical is fact and emotion trumps intellect, books become heretical and drag threatens dogma.
While children from other faiths, and the ever-climbing number being raised secular, should not be required to endure a state-sponsored religious indoctrination, the real danger lies in raising children who can’t tell the difference between fantasy and facts.
The men of the Enlightenment knew, perhaps because they were so easily able to cynically pervert the Bible and belief to suit their own ends, that the way forward was critical thinking … not Christ.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She works in Stowe.
