Richard Westman

This past week the Legislature passed the 2023 Budget Adjustment Act that makes mid-year adjustments in spending. It’s a sure sign of the middle of the session. The budget adjustment now awaits approval of the governor.

Probably the most controversial issue in the adjustment this year was the issue of housing for homeless Vermonters. We have roughly 750 homeless individuals still in motels at an average price of around $140 a night. In the middle of COVID-19, housing for the homeless was funded by the federal government. During the pandemic we had more than 1,200 homeless Vermonters in motels and in the last three years we spent a staggering $200 million housing homeless Vermonters in motels.

