This past week the Legislature passed the 2023 Budget Adjustment Act that makes mid-year adjustments in spending. It’s a sure sign of the middle of the session. The budget adjustment now awaits approval of the governor.
Probably the most controversial issue in the adjustment this year was the issue of housing for homeless Vermonters. We have roughly 750 homeless individuals still in motels at an average price of around $140 a night. In the middle of COVID-19, housing for the homeless was funded by the federal government. During the pandemic we had more than 1,200 homeless Vermonters in motels and in the last three years we spent a staggering $200 million housing homeless Vermonters in motels.
Federal funds for the motel program will end March 31. To extend the existing federal program to the end of the state fiscal year on June 30 would take around $21 million.
The House budget adjustment, as it came to us in the Senate, did exactly that by funding the program to the end of the fiscal at the current rate. We’ve been paying more than $140 per night for motel rooms and even with that we’ve been turning people away. And, to boot, because the program has been a first-come, first-served program we’ve been turning away families and housing single individuals instead of prioritizing placements.
At the beginning of the pandemic, we started buying old hotels and motels with state funds. We’ve been refurbishing them and making them into long-term housing. In testimony to the Legislature, the executive director of the Vermont Housing Conservation Board reported that because we’ve been paying so much per night for motel rooms, we’re seeing fewer motels for sale on the market. This leaves the state with less properties for fix up for long-term living space.
As we began to struggle with the issue, the question in the Senate Committee on Appropriations was how we move away from a system we can’t afford, one that isn’t the best for people, and is not as forward looking as it should be. At the same time, the committee was dealing with a Senate that has with lots of opinions on the housing.
What we compromised on was continuing the program until May and not through June while also using $2.5 million to create more shelter housing space.
The Budget Conference Committee, with three House and three Senate members, was able to work out the more than 80 differences between the chambers. In the end we got the House to accept the Senate’s position on housing.
Shelters are much more affordable and because they are staffed and supervised, they are safer short-term living spaces. They’re not long-term solutions and the goal should always be to get people into permanent housing. But with 750 people still in hotels and motels, we’re going to need shelters going forward.
Both in my work in Senate appropriations and in my work on the Budget Adjustment Conference Committee, our efforts to find safe alternatives to the motel situation has weighed on my mind. We need to do a better job supporting communities. We need to support efforts that create safe living spaces for people in need.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents all the towns in Lamoille County, except for Stowe, in the Vermont Senate.
