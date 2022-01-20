The House Committee on Human Services send a letter this week to appropriations on how we thought revenue should be adjusted for the end of the 2021 budget. There was increased funding from the federal government and there were under-utilized and over-utilized programs. The state also had a software manufacturer not able to deliver a much-needed upgrade to the computer system at Adult Protective Services. That is now slated for 2023.
I supported discussion in committee around workforce pressures for home- and community-based service providers. Our committee recommended unanimously that resources be doubled over the Scott administration’s plan to make sure that home health, hospitals, mental health providers, recovery services and nursing homes can retain their workforce. The individuals and agencies who provide these services are stretched to the limit and it is important we not let them fail.
Last Tuesday Rep. Kelly Pajala of Londonderry and I presented the bill that creates the Office of the Child Advocate to the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare. That committee is considering advancing this legislation this session and Senate members wanted to know about the work that was done in the House during the first half of the biennium.
They asked about staffing, where the office would be in state government, the scope of the office and how it would be structured. I expect that they will continue with testimony after town meeting. The House has already acted on this legislation.
We started to take testimony on a miscellaneous bill from the Vermont Department of Health, which puts drug take-back boxes at pharmacies with more than 10 locations in Vermont and allows the chief medical officer to provide autopsy results to federal prosecutors as well as law enforcement from other states.
On Thursday we reviewed the legislative process for the proposed amendment to the Vermont Constitution. It reads, “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
We will be taking testimony in committee this coming week and hold a public hearing the following week. The amendment will then go to the full House.
A constitutional amendment starts in the Senate and cannot be amended by the House. It must be passed by both the House and Senate a second time, after a general election. It must then be ratified by the voters. I voted in favor of this amendment during the last session, and I plan on supporting it this session as well.
I was sad to hear of the death of Rep. Carl Powden last week. Carl served three terms in the Legislature, he was a friend and will be missed.
Daniel Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
