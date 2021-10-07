Animal coalition groups have said their members are not being heard on how wildlife is being managed in Vermont. OK, fair enough. They may have a valid point, but I’m still not sure.

I do know they are given time to present research regarding wildlife management measures. These groups also claim they support hunters’ rights on hunting for meat and that many hunters support them. No doubt some hunters may do so for one reason or another.

But would animal coalition groups please send out or share a detailed report on how they would like future wildlife regulations to look? The Vermont House Natural Resource Committee is currently working on a bill that would create a new board to regulate hunting, and as I understand it one slot — or maybe two — will be opened to individuals who may have values and beliefs shared with animal coalition groups.

But what values and beliefs do these groups have? I have asked the Vermont Coyote Coalition how it would like to see the management of coyotes? No response. Does it support the harvest and management of coyotes by hunters? No one seems to know.

I have asked Protect Our Wildlife how it sees Vermont hunting and trapping regulations. Gave the president of the group my personal email. She has yet to respond.

This is what I do know. Animal coalition groups have changed two federal reserve structures for hunting. In the Missisquoi reserve, you can no longer hunt turkeys in the spring— by any method. Small game bird hunting has also been altered.

These are just two of many new restrictions that have been placed upon outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy hunting and fishing within these two federal reserves.

What I have learned from Protect Our Wildlife on its Facebook site is that bear season is too long. The group disagrees with killing of sow bears, even those bears hunters have watched that are dry. It opposes all baiting of bears. If hunters could, they would have a better opportunity to properly gender bears before harvesting, thus allowing gatherers to take more mature boars.

Protect Our Wildlife doesn’t like arrows being used. Does this mean it would end all bow and arrow hunting for game in Vermont? I don’t know. Does anyone else? The group does not agree with harvest plans for muzzleloader doe season and disagrees with the research completed on Vermont moose because of the funding behind it. I wonder if Protect Our Wildlife volunteered its resources instead to complete the project research?

It has said on its site that the wildlife department cares only about creating trophy bucks for Vermont hunters. The one area that Protect Our Wildlife seems to approve of is letting hunters use retriever dogs for bird hunting. But I’m still not sure of the season length, type of birds or where they would allow them to be used.

Animal coalition groups say they support hunters’ rights to hunt for meat. Could they please follow up with more detailed information? My question, based on Protect Our Wildlife’s Facebook site, is how?

Vermont needs to understand how Protect Our Wildlife supports hunters. This is its chance to produce a regulation book, just as the fish and game department has its own set of regulations. This allows Vermont citizens a lens to view what voting members on the new board will consider acceptable methods of harvest, management and the future support of Vermont’s heritage.

I think before such a dramatic change is made to the department’s structure, Vermonters need to see the plan. Only then can we all get on board and agree to move forward.

Jeremy Ayotte is a hunter and fisherman who lives in Fletcher.