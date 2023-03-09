Camping has always been a passion of mine. I’m currently in the Boy Scouts and always look forward to our camping adventures. The most challenging is winter camping, but it can also be the most fun.
Before any camping trip, there are some things that need to happen before you go. Plan your trip, check the weather forecast — call it off if necessary — let someone know where you’re going and when you will be back, always travel with a buddy or group and know what type of shelter you will be staying in.
What clothing to wear is very important, and it’s best to dress in layers. Layers include a base, middle and outer. A base layer is thin and snug to your skin. Its purpose is to wick moisture away from the skin. Examples include thermal underwear and polypropylene.
The middle layer is for insulation, not too heavy or thick but warm. Best choices are wool, fleece or flannel. Always avoid fabrics like cotton or other plant-based materials as they soak up water and moisture.
Outer layers are there to keep you not only warm, but dry. Materials such as Gore-Tex, wool and polyester blends are good choices. For footwear wool socks are a must, and boots should be waterproof and insulated. Always pack a warm hat and face covering as well.
Now that you’re dressed for success, let’s talk about your sleep system. Bring a sleeping bag rated for the weather you are camping in. A foam sleeping pad adds insulation between you and the ground, while a sleeping bag liner adds tremendous warmth to your bag.
Add a cozy pillow and hat for some good sleep in the wilderness. Other tips include shaking your sleeping bag to fill it with air and avoid tucking your head into your sleeping bag to eliminate breath condensation.
Are you hungry yet? The rule of thumb for food and nutrition is to keep it simple. For breakfast, eat something light like granola, muffins or instant oatmeal. For lunch, take quick lunch breaks or simply munch on snacks while hiking in cold weather. Great snacks include cheese sticks, jerky, dried fruits, nuts and crackers. They are light and easy to eat.
For dinner, you will want something warm and filling like soups, stews and ready to eat meals, or MREs. Always drink water — maybe hot chocolate and herbal tea if available — but avoid caffeine. You must eat more when winter camping because you burn a lot more calories on cold-weather hikes. Additionally, at night your body burns up to one-thousand more calories than normal to stay warm.
Remember, it’s not all fun and games out there. Take safety precautions to prevent and treat frostbite and hypothermia. Frostbite is damage to the skin due to freezing temperatures and hypothermia is a medical emergency that is caused when your body loses heat faster than it produces it.
To prevent frostbite, try to avoid exposed skin and wear warm dry clothes. If you do get frostbite, you should gently rewarm the frostbitten area until the skin returns to its regular color.
To prevent hypothermia, stay dry and warm and continue to move to keep the blood pumping. Treat hypothermia by removing any wet clothes and cover your body in blankets or anything to keep the body heat in to elevate the core temperature. If possible, provide warm beverages and move the person into a warm area or building.
These are some of the rules I like to follow; add or subtract what you want but always stay safe.
Marc Stearns, 16, lives in Johnson and is a member of Johnson Boy Scout Troop 894.
