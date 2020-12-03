To all the families that followed Gov. Phil Scott’s restrictions on socializing with people outside your household, to all the students who came home from college to quarantine in their parents’ basement, to the single parents who tried to make Thanksgiving day special, and to every grandparent who smiled on a Zoom call even though they couldn’t spend the day with grandchildren — thank you.
The Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center (LAH2S-RCC) thanks you for helping keep your neighbors safe. We’re a collaborative group with representatives from more than 30 Lamoille area health and human services organizations, and your sacrifice for our public health made it a little easier to serve our community. You did it, folks.
And now, we’re going to ask more of you.
If you are unwell, stay home. If you demonstrate even one possible symptom of COVID-19, get tested and stay home until you get the results. The symptoms Vermont’s Department of Health lists are fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, muscle pain or aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Not everyone with COVID-19 has a fever, and even one or two mild symptoms could be signs of COVID-19. Get tested and stay home while you await your result.
How do you get tested? The state is working to realize on demand asymptomatic testing for Vermonters. There are three options for general public testing in our area:
• The Vermont Department of Health — public health nurses call all positive results within 24 hours. Find a testing site here: healthver mont.gov/covid-19/testing/where-get-tested.
• On that site, you can also find pharmacies conducting testing.
• Copley Hospital is conducting tests six days a week. Call your primary care provider for a referral. Those without a primary care physician or with any questions can call 888-8642.
Stay home if you are sick. Work remotely if you can. Do not even go to the grocery store or stop by work to pick something up.
If you cannot work remotely, it can be quite hard to follow the guidelines and stay home. Through December, there is some help for people who need to stay home due to COVID-19 or because they are sick and are awaiting test results. Through the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), employers with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for compensation for an extra two weeks sick leave for employees who need to stay home because of COVID restrictions.
Unfortunately, this doesn’t apply to independent contractors or employees of large corporations, and it only covers two weeks lost work. Furthermore, it expires at the end of this calendar year, less than a month away. Without further action by the federal or state government, it will be increasingly hard for many people to follow COVID restrictions.
Staying home may mean you need help with grocery shopping. If you can afford the additional fee, there are parts of our area where Instacart will deliver. At this time, however, SNAP benefits on EBT cards cannot be used with online services. Folks at the state level are working to change that, and our legislators are aware of the need for more local grocery curbside pickup.
In the meantime, if you cannot use Instacart and need grocery shopping, you can give your 3SquaresVT EBT card to someone else to shop for you. If you do not have nearby friends or family to help, there are a few options.
• If you live in Cambridge, call 802-730-2588 or 802-644-2927 for assistance. Those who live in Craftsbury may call 802-586-2873 or fill out the Craftsbury Needs and Volunteer form on the town’s website. Hardwick residents can call Hardwick Neighbor to Neighbor at 802-441-3301 or hardwickneighbors@gmail.com.
• Residents of other towns can get grocery shopping assistance through the United Way of Lamoille County. To do so, email Ellen Hill at ellen@uwlamoille.org.
However, and this is a big however, the United Way needs more volunteers willing to grocery shop. If you are able to help, email the above address or fill out this form online: uwlamoille.org/how-to-help/volunteer.html.
Volunteer grocery shoppers will be critical to helping people follow state guidance and stay home when they are sick.
Medical practices are experiencing a higher than normal daily call volume due to inquiries about COVID-19 exposure. For example, Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley is receiving an average of 1,800 calls a day and is establishing a designated option in their phone system for COVID related calls.
When calling any medical practice, select the option that best fits the reason you are calling, leave a message, and your call will be returned. If you are waiting to hear about test results, you will receive a call once the results are received. Refrain from calling to inquire about test results to help reduce the number of calls.
Looking for help or resources? The Lamoille area has organizations and professionals who can help with everything from employment to transportation, from mental health to food. Figuring out who to call is easier than you might think. The United Way of Lamoille County is maintaining a website with up-to-date information on who to ask for help in these difficult times. Visit uwlamoille.org/get-help to find the best place to turn.
If you see a resource is missing from that page, or if you would like to get on a mailing list for updates on resources, email emily.rosenbaum@lah2s-rcc.org.
These times are stressful for everyone in different ways. Our local mental health providers are here to help, and you can find a list of therapist offices under the mental health tab on the United Way page.
This is the time of the year when people often look for ways to give to others. We saw great generosity from our community on Giving Tuesday. If you and your family are looking for a way to give holiday gifts to people who are in need in our area, here are a few suggestions:
The Lamoille Family Center is accepting monetary donations in support of its Holiday Gift Program for children. They are experiencing record requests for gifts this year: lamoillefamilycenter.org/donate-2.
United Way of Lamoille County is collecting donations for its Teen Gift Card Program and Help Our Precious Elders (H.O.P.E.), both of which provide holiday gifts to people in need: uwlamoille.org/programs/local-programs.
Capstone Community Action provides fuel for people in our community through Fuel Your Neighbors: fuelyourneighbors.org.
Both Capstone and the United Way have Lamoille relief funds that support people in our community impacted by the COVID crisis. Visit their websites to donate to help local folks impacted by this situation.
Finally, there are a few families experiencing homelessness who are in need of gifts this year. If you would like to provide gifts for one of these families, email emily.rosenbaum@lah2s-rcc.org.
In just a few weeks, the days will start getting longer, and there will be more light. Thank you to our entire community for holding together and taking care of one another during these dark months.
Emily Rosenbaum is public information officer for the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center (LAH2S-RCC), a collection of people from about 30 area health and human services agencies working together to meet the health, food, mental health/substance misuse, shelter and employment needs of the Lamoille health region.
