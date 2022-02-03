This week in the House Committee on Human Services, we will continue taking testimony on the developmental disabilities service system. We are looking at how to improve long-term care for adults with autism. I’m glad our committee is taking a deep dive into this subject, and I look forward to finding solutions.
We got our first high level overview from the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living on the governor’s proposed budget. I was glad to see a 3 percent across the board increase for home and community based providers. However, across the board increases or decreases are not the way to allocate taxpayer dollars.
It is my hope that H.153, a bill that I co-sponsored with Rep. Theresa Wood will pass the Senate. This bill studies what it costs to deliver services, ranging from in-home care for older Vermonters to addiction recovery and mental health services. I hope to see it move from the Senate to the governor’s desk sometime after town meeting.
My committee will also take up H.628, an act relating to amending a birth certificate to reflect gender identity. Our first witness will be Rep. Taylor Small, the bill’s sponsor, followed by legislative council.
The House Committee on Agriculture started to take testimony on H.626, an act relating to the sale, use or application of neonicotinoid pesticides which seeks to increase regulation of these pesticides. These pesticides have a detrimental effect on pollinators.
The Agency of Agriculture spoke about how these products still have a wide range of applications. But it is important to find a balance for our agriculture community, but without bees and other pollinators we will have bigger problems.
The House Committee on Corrections and Institutions is assessing how to fully open county courthouses. Many courthouses are older buildings and have substandard or non-existent HVAC equipment to ensure adequate air circulation. The Lamoille County courthouse is in pretty good shape, needing about $33,300 in upgrades. The total need across the state is projected to be over $6 million.
The Legislature will be voting this week to approve Prop 2, an amendment to the Vermont Constitution which removes an exception to Vermont’s long-standing prohibition of slavery and involuntary servitude. I still find it hard to believe that this was not addressed years ago and currently our Constitution only prohibits persons over the age of 21 from being held in slavery. I plan on supporting this proposal on the floor of the House.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
