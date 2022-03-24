The school for the feeble-minded started in 1915 in Brandon. It would close some 78 years later. When it opened it was felt to be a grand beginning for children between the ages of 5 to 18 who were then referred to as the mentally retarded. The age limits would change up to age 45 for women, but not because people were interested in their welfare.
It was believed that these women would give birth to “mentally defective” children and by controlling the women they could prevent them from having children. In the mid-1930s women were sterilized there as part of an effort to minimize the number of misfits in what was known as the eugenics movement. At its peak, some 650 children lived at the school, which became known as the Brandon Training School.
Sadly, despite many caring people who worked at the school, many suffered abuse at the hands of bad people. When the school was finally dismantled in November 1993 many advocates and families said never again would they go back to an institutional setting as the model of care in Vermont.
“Remember Brandon” has become a battle cry of many over the years as they worked for humane person-centered care.
Today some 1,500 shared living providers care for Vermonters with intellectual disabilities in their homes. These providers receive a tax-free stipend to provide safe, nurturing environments for several thousand people. The challenges of those they care for run the gamut from those who smear their feces on the wall to those who need padded rooms because without warning they bang their heads, to some who expose themselves in public.
The challenges for some require caregivers with great patience and skill who know how to deescalate challenging behaviors. Many of those living with shared living providers are gentle souls who cherish friendships, relationships and can find great enjoyment from the wonders of a windblown leaf as it dances across their backyard. They can find pleasure in the simple things some of us may take for granted.
So, what does all of this have to do with the Statehouse? We unanimously passed H.720 this week, a bill submitted by the House Committee on Human Services. This committee took much testimony from parents who garnered a petition with 1,100 signatures calling for changes to the shared living model.
While that model is akin to adult foster care and is great for many, there are some who live with loneliness in isolation and who would thrive with the companionship of their peers. They asked if shared living settings could be developed where several people with like circumstances might be able to live together and be part of a common community. The proposed legislation calls for the development of several pilot communities to test different solutions. Some may want an apartment house with a manager and support staff. Others may want something that resembles a group home setting. One size does not fit all. Choice is powerful.
I am proud to say I was asked to present an amendment from appropriations committee in support of this important legislation. We will always remember Brandon, but we will not let it blind us from the need to think of new ideas.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
