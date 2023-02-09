Avram Patt

Avram Patt

The pace has picked up as some bills have come to the House floor for a vote and have been sent to the Senate, and as committees work on bills that they hope to get to the floor in time to see action this year. On Feb. 3, the House passed the annual Budget Adjustment Act, which makes changes to the current fiscal year’s budget before we move on to adopting a budget for the next fiscal year which begins in July.

The bill contains many adjustments, tweaks and updates based on current information. All House committees are asked to review and comment on adjustments proposed by the administration and others that fall under their jurisdiction, and my committee supported a significant one for continued broadband expansion. This year, there was a fair amount of floor debate around items related to affordable housing and homelessness. A few amendments were offered to eliminate or limit some of these expenditures, but these amendments were not approved, and the bill passed essentially as proposed by the House Committee on Appropriations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.