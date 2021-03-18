Last week we passed two bills out of the House Human Services Committee, one that takes a systemic look at our child-care system and the other at how we calculate payments for home- and community-based service providers. Both bills passed unanimously.
The child care bill, H.171, address the fact that three out of five of Vermont’s youngest children don’t have access to child care, with many middle-income families spending more than 40 percent of their income.
This bill will set the stage to overhaul the Child Care Financial Assistance Program so individuals will not pay more than 10 percent of their income on child care.
It invests in workforce development with grants and scholarships for individuals seeking to further their education in early child care. It modernizes the computer systems, giving us the ability to better track and plan for the future. This broad initiative utilizes a combination of federal and state funds to reach these goals, much of which was proposed in Gov. Phil Scott’s budget.
The second bill, H.153, addresses how we compensate home- and community-based providers in Vermont and is directly related to the Medicaid program. Years ago Vermont negotiated a waiver to provide services to older Vermonters. Instead of investing in nursing homes, we took the path that allows people to stay in their homes.
These programs also provide care to individuals with traumatic brain injury and individuals who are developmentally disabled. Since COVID, and before, all of theses agencies that provide care under Medicaid have to find ways to make it work.
Many are level funded year after year. This bill directs the state to take a look at these agencies and to come up with the methodology to calculate rates that are sustainable and move to a system that pays these rates.
This coming week, our committee will continue to take testimony on a bill that would create the office of the child advocate, in hopes of passing it before the end of the week.
I have been spending a lot of time researching other New England programs and working with a small bipartisan group from our committee. Working with legislative counsel, I have begun to draft some new language that takes best practices into account.
As we start to get into spring, the freeze and thaw will wreak havoc on our roads and cars. I thought it would be good to provide an update on where the Vermont Agency of Transportation will be paving this summer.
• Between Johnson and Morristown: The Route 15 portion of this project is 9.5 miles that begins in Johnson village and extends just beyond the Mountain View Campground, east of the Route 15A intersection. The Route 100 portion will include resurfacing of about one-half mile from the traffic signal at Route 15, south through the area of Hannafords supermarket to the limits of Route 100 owned by the town that was paved in 2019.
The estimated cost of this project is $14.5 million.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
