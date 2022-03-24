It was a busy week at the Statehouse as committees brought numerous bills to the House floor for votes to meet the crossover deadlines for getting bills to the Senate. Up until now, floor sessions were generally brief with only a few bills taken up on any given day. But last week was different, with long hours spent in the House chamber. That will continue this week.
For the House Committee on Energy and Technology, two of our bills passed the House last week and are now in the Senate. H.715, which creates a clean heat standard, is the most significant of this year’s bills dealing with climate change. It sets up a structure to encourage and help Vermonters shift how they heat homes and businesses away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy sources and technologies including weatherization.
At the same time, it encourages a variety of Vermont businesses, including fuel dealers, to shift their business models away from fossil fuels over time and toward such clean heat measures as well. The House also passed H.518, which will offer financial and technical assistance to municipalities in improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions in public buildings. Another bill we voted out will reach the House floor this week, and I’ll cover that in my next report.
Our committee has also spent a fair amount of time making recommendations to the appropriations committee on a variety of budget proposals involving energy, broadband, state information systems and more. We now expect to be working on energy and other bills coming from the Senate, including about weatherization.
Reapportionment
Last week the House passed H.722 by a wide margin. The House Committee on Government Operations presented this bill, which reapportions and make changes to some House districts to assure that House members each serve approximately the same number of Vermonters within a fairly tight margin, whether in single-member or two-member districts. This process occurs every 10 years, and the current Lamoille-Washington district was first established in 2002.
It’s not easy and there are always some changes that must be made that may disconnect (or connect) towns from others they have close connection to.
In Lamoille County, a change needed to be made because the population of Stowe, which is presently a one-member district, had grown dramatically in the last 10 years and now had too many residents for a one-member district. The solution as passed in H.722 adds a small piece of the northernmost part of Stowe bordering Morristown to the Lamoille-Washington District.
The great majority of Stowe residents will continue to be in a single-member district, and the residents of Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester will now have a small number of Stowe residents added to our district. The Senate will now add changes to its districts to the bill.
Visit the Legislature’s website at legislature.vermont.gov.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.