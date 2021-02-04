On Friday the Budget Adjustment Act was voted out of the House, and will now be taken up in the Senate. This is a true-up of the budget we passed last year. With any budget, you find that some predictions were off. Perhaps you budgeted for six major snowstorms and there were only five, or perhaps there were eight.
The budget adjustment starts with a proposal by the executive branch on how it proposes to reallocate funds. The funds could be within the same department or, in some cases, money can move from one agency to another.
When the Legislature is not in session these true-ups are voted on by the Joint Fiscal Committee, made up of three senators and three House members — all from the appropriations committees.
In the Human Services Committee we break up the proposed adjustments by agency and then into departments. Rep. James Gregoire from Franklin County and I met with Commissioner Sean Brown from the Department for Children and Families.
Most of the ups and downs were straightforward, based on service utilization. There were also some needs that were not budgeted, like additional beds for youth in mental health crisis, increased caseloads in foster care and the need for additional housing for justice-involved youth.
Other funding highlights include a $3.6 million increase to support the state college system and continued funding for the Everyone Eats program through June 2021. This program provides meals prepared by restaurants to food-insecure Vermonters.
There is also funding for technical assistance to implement the Global Warming Solution Act of 2020. The Budget Adjustment Act also increased funding to broadband extension projects, and monies to stabilize long-term care facilities and adult day programs such as Out and About.
The Human Services Committee held a join hearing with the Education Committee about a proposal by the administration to unbundle the Child Development Division from Department for Children and Families and move it into the departments of education and Health. I am skeptical that this move will improve coordination, measurements, quality and the cost of services that are provided to many families in our communities with young children. However, I will keep and open mind and listen to the proposal over the course of the session.
Gov. Phil Scott delivered the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget last week.
As I begin to look at the proposed budget I will be keenly interested in making sure state colleges are adequately funded, and that front line workers who provide home- and community-based services to older Vermonters are not left behind. I have introduced legislation around this, H.153.
What is important to you? Is it how we fund child care? Are we making enough investments in roads and bridges? Are we investing enough in affordable housing? Health care? The House and Senate appropriations committees will be seeking public input the governor’s budget on Monday, Feb. 8 at 1 and 6 p.m. on Zoom. Register by Friday, Feb. 5 at legislature.vermont.gov/links/public-hearing-fy22-budget.
Rep. Kate Donnally and I hold regular office hours the fourth Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. Reach out on how you can join us.
Rep. Dan Noyes, a Democrat, represents the towns of Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott.
