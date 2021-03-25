On March 11, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, which is much needed, and I believe will prove to be one of the more significant pieces of federal legislation in our nation’s history. In addition to direct relief to individuals and families who have suffered, financially and in other ways during the pandemic, very significant amounts will come to state government to be allocated and directed to schools and colleges, municipalities, homeowners and renters, businesses, transportation and infrastructure, including broadband.
The Legislature will again be very busy dealing with this, even as federal guidance about how all these funds can be used is still coming in. The House this past week already passed some bills that make use of some of these funds, and as bills pass between the House and Senate and as we get more federal guidance, I’m sure adjustments will be made.
But at the same time, we cannot just wait and we must begin deciding on how best to use the over $1 billion in rescue dollars.
House Energy and Technology Committee: Our committee’s major broadband bill, H.360, reached the House floor Tuesday, March 23, and hopefully will have passed and been sent to the Senate by the time people read this. Some last-minute changes have been made in anticipation of rescue funds being available for some portions of it.
On the energy front, the House gave preliminary approval March 19 to H.431. Although there are three separate and unrelated parts of the bill, the most significant is an area we began considering in early 2020 that concerns energy storage. This is an increasingly important subject, for grid reliability, economic load management, and peak reduction, as well for supporting the development of renewable generation sources.
Larger storage facilities can have the same impact on the grid when they release stored power as a generating facility. The bill sets out a structure and early guidance to the Public Utilities Commission for determining appropriate levels of regulation for energy storage.
Teachers and state employee retirement programs: I continue to hear from constituents about their concerns and anxiety about the future of these two pension programs. I know legislators are working hard to find solutions that have the least negative impact and assure the continuation of the programs that are of such importance to current and future employees.
I support (and am myself a beneficiary of) the pension form of retirement program and do not support efforts to unravel that.
To track bills, follow testimony or view committee meetings or sessions, visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt is a Democrat who represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
