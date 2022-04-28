I vividly recall learning to drive a car as a youngster. My father grimaced while the stick shift made a horrid noise and I kept popping the clutch. We had a herky-jerky ride. He had so much patience, and finally I got the hang of things.
But for a while, it was not smooth driving.
This week the Legislature reminded me of driving a car for the first time. It was not a smooth ride: on-again, off-again, on-again, off-again. As we enter what we expect to be the final two weeks of the session, there will be more herky-jerky rides.
I chuckled silently to myself this week when one legislator on the floor of the House threw his arms up in the air and said, “Enough is enough.” He was frustrated with adding more positions to state government. He’d had it. People are starting to reach their tolerance limits, which is natural in this situation.
We were debating adding health and safety inspectors for rental units. Currently, some larger municipalities have paid staff who inspect apartments and handle complaints.
However, there are many communities throughout the state where there simply is no such capacity. If you were the single mom in an apartment with an unresponsive landlord, a leaking roof and mold, then enough is enough. You want someone you can reach out to for help.
If rats are crawling through your apartment house because the trash is mounting up and no one is taking care of it, you are not concerned about whether there are other government employees on the payroll to protect you. You just want results.
And, if you are a landlord and you have a tenant who’s disconnecting the fire alarms and stealing fire extinguishers, you too might want someone to help you sort things out. All these protections and regulations cost money; nothing is free.
Last year the governor vetoed a bill to create a rental registry, hire staff to help upgrade rental units throughout the state and respond to complaints when living standards were unsatisfactory. We do not yet know how he will react to the bill this year, though some of his concerns have been addressed.
We deal with many different issues on any given day. While dealing with rental regulations in the morning, we touched on health care in the afternoon. One of the concerns voiced was that if there are not sufficient controls and proper payment systems some hospitals may be forced to make hard decisions.
One thought might be to get rid of pediatric services because they lose money and pick up dermatologists because they are a profit center. This may be great for the bottom line but not necessarily what is best for patients. We are being asked to appropriate up to $5 million to work with the federal government to design a new all-payer health care system.
Most health care is paid on a fee-for-service methodology. This means hospitals and doctors are paid more when they do more. The goal is to shift that balance to what are known as fixed payments to help ensure the right care in the right place at the right time. It all sounds easy, but it is terribly complicated.
There are some who rightfully question spending more and wonder if we are getting our money’s worth, while others say unless we do something different our health care spending will continue to be out of control. I voted to spend the money to design a new system of health care payments as what we have in place now is not working.
We will send a bill to the Senate and see how they respond. Next week we should be working on finalizing school lunches and improvements to our state pension systems. More herky-jerky times for sure.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
