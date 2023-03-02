Lucy Boyden

Lucy Boyden

One that proposes miscellaneous changes to elections has recently gained attention in and outside of the Statehouse. This bill has gone through multiple drafts and has evolved after witness testimony, committee discussion and deliberation. Typically, a miscellaneous bill updates past legislation to best fit current needs. However, this bill brings on some new ideas. Here’s some of what is included:

• Sore loser law: This would prohibit any candidate who appears on a major party primary ballot from appearing on the general election ballot after not receiving the party’s nomination.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.