The House of Representatives will continue meeting in hybrid format through March 7 and then decide next steps. Most of us are at the Statehouse, in committees and in full session. A smaller number have participated remotely via Zoom, due to circumstances related to Covid-19, whether that involves their own health concerns, family members or other specific reasons. It is still not the same as before, wearing masks and taking other precautions, but it works.
The House Committee on Energy and Technology continues to work on producing a bill to create a clean heat standard. This would create incentives to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fuels used for heating and other non-transportation purposes, by weatherization and energy efficiency, and by shifting away from fossil fuels to other sources of energy and technology.
We are also working on H.518, a bill that would assist Vermont’s municipalities in making changes and adaptations regarding energy use in municipal buildings, such as energy efficiency, switching energy sources and improving resiliency in dealing with climate change.
Worcester has found itself confronted by a controversial proposal to erect a very large and visible cell tower. Town officials and affected residents first learned of this in December and have had to respond in a limited timeframe to have a say in the Public Utility Commission’s regulatory process.
Many in town understand the need for improved cell coverage in a rural and very underserved community. However, this proposal was dropped on the community by the applicant company without any prior communication. Apart from the specifics of this proposal, I have raised concerns with state officials about the approval process itself.
It is appropriate for some telecommunication infrastructure proposals to move forward without undue delay, but proposals like this one do need more time, even before the formal process starts, to allow the town and affected individuals, such as those living very close to the proposed site, to participate.
On a related subject, the Scott Administration has proposed using $51 million of federal relief funds to erect up to 100 new cell towers in unserved rural areas. This proposal in Worcester by a private developer is separate from that. Administration officials have stressed that their proposal “will have a robust public engagement process for identifying tower sites. We will partner with communities, their leadership, their regional planning commissions and public safety organizations. We will seek public input where folks have opportunity to voice concerns and provide real-world information about what they need and want.”
Whether or not the Legislature will support the spending proposal, this is what the developer should have started with in Worcester.
To track bills, follow testimony or view any House or Senate sessions or committee meetings visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
