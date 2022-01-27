In Vermont, Black people are six times more likely to be incarcerated than white people. Black people are 14 times more likely to be a defendant in a felony drug case and, when convicted in felony drug and property cases, are 18 percentage points more likely to be jailed as a part of their sentence than whites.
These disparities remain true regardless of a person’s past criminal history or residence. In other words, these numbers are not the result of people coming in from out of state. The disparities remain in place when comparing Black and white Vermonters.
These were just some of the findings presented by the Council of State Government’s justice center at a joint meeting of the Senate and House judiciary committees on Jan. 6. The justice center is a national non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to improve criminal justice systems. The Legislature has been working closely with the council to adopt what it calls a “data driven approach to improving public safety.”
The Council of State Government report is the outcome of one of the most exhaustive race-based analyses of Vermont’s legal system ever performed. The findings are stark and affirm what racial justice advocates have long known — across the full spectrum of Vermont’s criminal legal system, Black people are more severely policed and punished than their white counterparts.
This study is hugely helpful to the Legislature as we work to find policy solutions to these longstanding systemic failings. The data locates specific high impact points within the criminal legal system where disparities are exacerbated. This points us towards areas of policy that we want to prioritize in reform efforts.
The council left the House Committee on Judiciary with five primary policy recommendations. The study found that disparities were particularly pronounced in drug-related offenses, specifically felony drug offenses. As a result of this finding, the first recommendation is to assess the current classification of drug offenses and to “de-felonize” drug offenses to the extent possible.
It also recommends that the Vermont judiciary adopt internal guidance for charging, sentencing and plea bargaining. The final recommendation was for more and improved data on all facets of the criminal legal system of Vermont.
The judiciary committee has kicked off this legislative session looking at a slate of bills that would attempt to address the findings of the Council of State Government study. This includes an effort to reclassify all criminal offenses, including drug offenses. To vastly improve data and policymaking, we are working on the creation of the Division of Racial Justice Statistics within the Agency of Administration.
Finally, we are continuing work on expanding access to expungements in order to reduce the lasting impacts of interaction with the criminal legal system. Through these and other means, I am committed to the goal of erasing racial disparities in the judicial system and moving Vermont towards a more just, humane, effective and holistic approach to public safety.
Kate Donnally, a Democrat from Hyde Park, also represents Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott in the Vermont House of Representatives.
