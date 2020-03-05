It has been a busy two weeks at the Statehouse, with numerous bills coming to the House floor for a vote. Most of them are not controversial and do not get a lot of debate or discussion, especially when the committees that worked on them are recommending them unanimously.
A few bills that were in the news received a lot of public attention. When we return from town meeting break, we expect to continue our work, to take up bills the Senate has sent our way, and likewise the Senate will be working on House bills that we have passed.
• The budget: The House Appropriations Committee is hard at work on the state’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, and we expect to have it presented on the House floor in March. Budget and revenue bills begin in the House, so getting this passed and on to the Senate is a major step.
There are many competing interests and needs, and I hear about many of them from voters and organizations in our communities. As always, there will be very difficult choices. I know that there will be places in the proposed budget where I feel we need to do more, as well as some places where I feel we could spend less.
• Act 250 bill passes the House: After a great deal of debate, interrogation and consideration of amendments, H.926, an Act Related to Changes to Act 250, passed the House on Friday and will be taken up by the Senate when it returns from town meeting break. As the bill worked its way through three House committees, significant changes were made. On the House floor, more amendments were approved, which further clarified portions of the bill or made more significant changes, and other amendments were proposed but not supported by a majority.
One controversial section of the bill as originally proposed would have eliminated the nine regional commissions that have been in place since Act 250 became law, and replaced it with a statewide professional panel, supplemented by more local members from the region where a proposed project was located. Many people had problems with this, me included, and that was changed before the bill got to the House floor.
H.926 lifts the requirement for Act 250 review for many projects in city or town centers. It helps our forests, which have been declining in area, by discouraging them from being divided up and deforested, and it has provisions that help the forestry and forest products industries in ways that preserve the forests they depend on.
Fifty years ago, when Gov. Deane Davis, Rep. Arthur Gibb, Attorney General Jim Jeffords and others recognized the need and worked to create Act 250, there were only a handful of lone scientists in the world who saw that our planet’s climate was changing, and who began raising concerns about what this could eventually mean. Now, we are confronted with what they warned us about. One important change in this bill is that climate change is recognized among the criteria that projects will be evaluated on, both in terms of energy use and emissions, as well as in their impact on resiliency to withstand the increase in severe weather events.
• Regulated market for cannabis: S.54, an act relating to the regulation of cannabis, passed the Senate last year. House committees began looking at it last year, continued their work this year, made changes and brought it to the House floor last month. After considerable discussion and debate, the bill passed the House on Feb. 27 and was returned to the Senate.
Cannabis is already legal in Vermont, but without a regulated market, people must either grow their own or continue to rely on the black market. It’s a long and complex bill, as many issues had to be dealt with. It establishes a Cannabis Control Board, defines and sets expectations and requirements for growers, processors and retail sellers. It restricts advertising. Towns may choose whether to allow retail sales within their borders, and if they have a local option tax in place, they may include cannabis sales, in addition to the statewide cannabis excise tax of 16 percent.
Over the past two years, I have heard from many constituents in our towns, as well as from Vermont and national groups, arguing for and against establishing a regulated market. I am very aware of the harm that cannabis causes in young people, on their still-developing brains, and I am very aware that it can cause harm and endanger people of any age if abused. A well-regulated market will not fully eliminate black market sales and it will not prevent some underage Vermonters from getting access to cannabis. After paying attention to this issue for more than two years, I do feel that S.54 will limit the black market, limit access for underage people, control the amount of THC in products as well as other substances, have other public safety benefits, and support small growers in Vermont. I voted in favor, and I am sure this will continue to be worked on further this session and in years to come.
• Climate change legislation: In the House Energy and Technology Committee, we are considering a few energy, telecommunications and cybersecurity bills after the House passed the Global Warming Solutions Act.
We expect to have some Senate bills dealing with energy and technology sent our way soon as well. I have written about the Global Warming Solutions Act in previous reports. There is broad support for having a real plan and taking focused action, both on reducing emissions and on increasing resiliency in our communities and in our infrastructure, to limit the damage that is already occurring. The bill sets a process in place for developing that plan quickly.
But there continues to be misinformation among some about what H.688 does, and what it doesn’t do. I hope people with questions will read the bill, posted here as it passed the House: on a 105-37 vote: legislature.vermont.gov/ bill/status/2020/H.688. Contact me if you would like to receive two thorough frequently asked questions documents about the bill.
• Two other issues. We spend a great deal of time in our small committee rooms focused only on those issues assigned to us, or on the big, major bills coming out of other committees. Here are two issues I’m paying particular attention to recently that have not thus far been headline-grabbers:
— Micro-business development program. This program, operated by Vermont’s five community action agencies (Capstone in our area) provides technical assistance, support and financing to lower- and moderate-income people starting very small businesses. It was begun by Gov. Richard Snelling and called Job Start, and it was housed in the Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity, which I was director of in the 1990s. During that time, we made the decision that it would be a better fit if it was operated at the community level and it eventually became the program as we know it today.
When I discovered that the Scott administration has proposed eliminating the very modest amount of state funding for this longstanding and truly successful anti-poverty program, I asked to testify before the House Appropriations Committee, given my history.
The one press report I’ve seen noted that the program helped start 11 new businesses in Rutland County alone last year. I found that committee members were also aware of and concerned about this, so I’m hoping this baffling proposal by the administration can be corrected.
— The cost of insulin, along with other drugs that people with chronic conditions depend on, has been escalating by sometimes huge amounts in recent years, for no other reason than that the pharmaceutical industry can raise prices on people whose lives depend on the products.
Some diabetics have recently been advised that they should maintain at least a two-week insulin supply because of the spread of the coronavirus. A constituent contacted me on Friday, saying that, for a member of their household, this alone would result in additional out-of-pocket cost of $1,500.
The Senate is very likely about to pass a bill, S.296, that would require health insurers to limit out-of-pocket insulin expenses to no more than $100 per month per person. I am very aware, from my own experience with a different product, of the excesses and price manipulations of the pharmaceutical manufacturers. I will be doing what I can to see that this bill comes out of committee and gets to the House floor.
Contact with me with your questions, comments and concerns at apatt@leg.state.vt.us. Additional contact information available on my website: avrampatt.com.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.