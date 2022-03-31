Last week the House Committee on Appropriations wrapped up an $8 billion budget that makes investments in the care of older Vermonters, roads, housing, broadband, workforce, climate action, the environment and state college system. The committee put a tremendous amount of work into developing a balanced budget that reflects the Vermont values of leaving no one behind and spending taxpayer dollars on areas most critical to help communities. I supported the work of the committee and the investments it made.
I was particularly glad to see a 7 percent increase in home- and community-based service providers ($38 million). These agencies and service providers have had a hard time recruiting and retaining staff to provide in-home care to the most vulnerable. Without these increases staffing pressures will only get worse, as I saw in last week’s Stowe Reporter that Vail will bump its minimum wage to $20 per hour at all its properties, including those in Vermont.
My committee, human services, has started to receive its first bills from the Senate. We had an overview on S.74, which modifies Vermont’s patient choice end of life law. First passed in 2013, the law creates a process that allows a capable, terminally ill adult patient to request and obtain prescription medication, to be self-administered, for the purpose of hastening their own death. Participation in the law is voluntary for patients, health care facilities and providers. A patient who obtains a prescription for the intended purpose of hastening death may change their mind at any time.
The proposal, as passed by the Senate, removes unnecessary barriers to the process while maintaining essential safeguards consistent with the practices and processes in other states. These modifications include allowing for follow-up oral requests to take place through telemedicine instead of requiring in-person communication and removing a requirement that physicians wait 48 hours before writing a prescription after a 14-day waiting period.
It also clarifies that participants such as pharmacists and nurses will not be subject to clinical liability for being involved in the process. This legislation builds on many years of thoughtful work, including advanced directives and palliative care, all which affirm an individual’s right to choose or refuse care and have self-determination for an end-of-life plan.
We are scheduled to take testimony on S.206, an act relating to planning and support for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. This bill would change the structure of the Vermont Commission on Alzheimer’s, a board on which I serve.
It also directs the state plan on aging to set priorities for the continuation of existing programs and development of new programs to provide care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, to develop criteria for receiving services or funding to obtain services by identifying the types of services the state provides and develops a process for evaluating and assessing each program’s success, and what changes need to be made to be sure individuals with Alzheimer’s can receive adequate care.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
