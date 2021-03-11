The Legislature returned from Town Meeting break March 9. It’s a very busy time for both the House and Senate as both bodies need to meet the upcoming crossover deadlines to pass bills in time to be considered by the other body. The crossover deadlines are March 12 for most bills, and March 19 for revenue or appropriations bills.
Teachers’ and state employees’ pensions: Work is continuing on dealing with the pension fund problems for both teachers and state employees. Although some changes will likely need to be made going forward, we must do so in a way that does not dismantle these pension programs or dramatically affect benefits for future retirees.
The House and Senate have had three joint workshops on this critical problem and these videos can be viewed at the streaming link at the Joint Fiscal Office page on the Legislature’s website.
Major broadband bills: The House Energy & Technology Committee’s comprehensive broadband bill, H.360, is being reviewed by the ways and means and appropriations committees and should reach the full House for a vote very soon. Also see additional broadband news in the section below about federal COVID-19 relief.
Energy issues: Now that we voted out the broadband bill, the House Energy and Technology Committee will consider a number of energy-related matters. Among these are electric utility rate design for carbon reduction technologies such as electric vehicle charging, and other measures dealing with climate change.
Federal stimulus legislation: As has been widely reported, Vermont is expected to receive $1.25 billion in additional federal COVID-19 relief, and this will require still more work by the Legislature and its committees in directing these funds. There will be significant amounts for rental and mortgage payment assistance, funding for vaccinations, unemployment and local governments.
It will include a significant amount for rural broadband. Although these and other funds included in the federal bill must still be used for purposes related to pandemic relief, these limitations are not likely to be as onerous as some of the restrictions in funding received last year.
To track bills, follow testimony or view any committee meetings or sessions of the full House or Senate, visit the Legislature’s website legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt is a Democrat who represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
