Lucy Boyden

The hours were long this past week at the Statehouse. We spent roughly 20 hours on the House floor debating policy and making thoughtful decisions. As we continue to move House bills to the Senate and receive Senate bills for committee consideration, longer days will continue.

Last week the House sent some large bills over to the Senate for additional consideration. Some include universal school meals, 30 by 30, and paid family medical leave insurance.

