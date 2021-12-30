The House convenes in person Jan. 4. The House Rules Committee this week determined that we would meet remotely online for the first two weeks and then make decisions about meeting in person or not based on continuing review of the extent of the spread of the Omicron strain of COVID-19. While I do hope we will be able to meet in the Statehouse and be able to interact a bit more normally than just via online meetings, it would still be very different. We will be wearing facemasks. Whether in the House Chamber, in our committee rooms or elsewhere in the building, we would be seated further apart and not necessarily at our assigned seat numbers on the House floor.
Some committee rooms are too small, and some larger meeting rooms have been converted for use by committees such as mine. We also know that depending on how things go with the pandemic and the spread of the Omicron strain of the virus, it may be necessary to continue meeting remotely.
In any event, one change for the better is that anyone can now view any meeting of full House or Senate, or any committee hearing online, live or recorded.
The House Energy and Technology Committee will continue its work on the two major and critical issues that we have spent most of our time on in the two previous years: climate change and broadband. Major bills on these subjects that originated in our committee are now in various stages of implementation.
We will review their progress and work on any further legislation needed to carry out the recommendations of the Vermont Climate Council and its action plan and continue efforts through communication union districts and other entities to get all of Vermont access to high-speed broadband.
The Legislature will approve a new redistricting plan this year. This is a process that occurs every 10 years the purpose of which is to assure that legislators each represent approximately the same number of people, and that districts make sense to the greatest extent possible in terms of the communities that are included in those districts.
It is still very early in the process. As has been described in local news reports, population changes and increases in Lamoille County may result in some changes in the makeup of districts, and this and other factors may also affect what House districts the Washington County towns of Woodbury and Worcester end up in. But it is too soon to make predictions because every alternative may have unintended consequences. In any event, I will stay focused on the issues before the Legislature in 2022, and in serving the residents of the four town in the Lamoille-Washington District.
To track bills, follow testimony or view any committee meetings or House or Senate sessions visit the Legislature’s website legislature.vermont.gov/s.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat, represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester.
