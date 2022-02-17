I want to echo what my colleague Rep. David Yacovone wrote last week that proposed budget investments in the needs of individuals with substance use disorders are necessary and important. There is no doubt that the pandemic has exacerbated the need to invest and there are additional funding streams that will help in the future. We should also not forget older Vermonters who we often do not think about when we think about addiction and recovery.
Last week at the older Vermonters caucus we heard from the Department of Health, recovery centers and individuals with lived experience about the current state of addiction and recovery services for older Vermonters. I’m glad to report that access to recovery services is available and there are no parts of our system that exclude older Vermonters from receiving services.
However, we also heard that there is minimal outreach and there are many barriers to treatment. Over the years the state has focused its education and prevention program on children and youth, with very little funding for outreach and training with the goal of engaging older Vermonters in accessing services.
Transportation and limited access to technology (telehealth programs) were identified as areas we should explore. I’m sure we can do better.
This week the House Committee on Human Services looked at legislation that would create the mechanism for distributing funds awarded to the state as part of a settlement with the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. To put it into perspective, the total lawsuit award is $21 billion while the proposed state budget this year is $7 billion (for things like roads, schools and everything else the state pays for).
Vermont will get $65 million of the settlement and there are lots of strings attached as to how the money can be spent. One of the requirements is to have community-level representation to help agencies that will implement the policies. The bill that creates this oversight committee will be voted out of our committee before town meeting. In the bill’s first draft there was no representation from older Vermonters, but I expect that will be remedied.
I testified before the House Committee on Transportation in support of the Mileage Smart program that helps low-income families get a fuel-efficient car. The demand for these used vehicles is high and so are prices.
Our committee is also taking up a couple of bills on changes to Reach Up. The third largest barrier to families getting off Reach Up is access to transportation; access to work and finances are one and two. I thought it was important to make sure the transportation committee knew that the human services committee is also looking at this same subject.
I also put a plug in for my bill on moving annual vehicle inspections to every two years, but I do not feel that effort will be taken up this session.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
