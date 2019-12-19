With the holidays right around the corner, it’s a great time to connect more with the kids in your life.
Sure, you could just give a few gifts and ask the usual questions about school and life, but now’s your chance to really connect at a deeper level. This extra time over school vacation give us more space to build meaningful relationships.
True connection can be hard. It takes time; it can be awkward. Where do you start?
I’ve always loved board games, and even more so now that I’m a parent of emerging teens. Time shared around a hand of cards or a round of Dominion creates space for shared experiences and fun.
Another easy starting point is in the kitchen during holiday meal prep. Enlist the help of the kids and teens in your life to create those special meals and treats.
At Healthy Lamoille Valley, we’ve also heard from many parents that they connect with their kids on long car rides. Times like these are great because you don’t have an agenda other than to enjoy each other’s company and talk about what you’re doing.
These shared activities give us the time to really listen and be present.
Sometimes the conversations go deep; sometimes they’re just about the mundane, but that time invested provides the connections for deeper-level conversations later. Like these conversations — “I have a friend who’s drinking a lot; how can I help them?” Or “I’m struggling with this class.” Or “Someone in my class missed a lot of school this year; I hope they’re OK.”
Sometimes the conversations go out of our experience and comfort zones and you think, “Now what do I do with that bit of information?” Parentupvt.org has resources to help when the conversations turn to alcohol and marijuana. Unhypedvt.com provides vaping information in a way that teens can relate with. A couple of minutes exploring these sites can equip you to feel confident when your teens are ready to talk about substance use.
Jessica Bickford is coordinator of Healthy Lamoille Valley.