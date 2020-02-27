I am opposed to the removal of Scribner bridge for a number of reasons. Not least: It is the only and last “old” or original covered bridge left in town. It has significant historical value to Johnson. It is on the list of National Historic Structures and the state of Vermont has made preservation of covered bridges a high priority, including provision of funds for such purposes.
I am on the Johnson Historical Society board, but I speak only as a resident. Power-House covered bridge, while a beautifully reconstructed bridge, is just that. A reconstruction of a historic bridge that collapsed due to snow load. The original bridge is gone forever. The town had great foresight in replacing it with a new covered bridge and Blow and Cote did a magnificent job replicating it.
Waterman covered bridge was also lost due to careless work of a contractor working on the bridge. All that remains of that is the deck, which has since been replaced as well.
Scribner bridge is a single-lane, 48-foot, Queen Post covered bridge spanning the Gihon River. It likely started out as an uncovered bridge and was later converted to a covered bridge. In the 1960s, concrete abutments were added and the bridge was raised and placed on steel I-beams.
During my almost 15 year tenure as town administrator, the road leading to the bridge washed out at least three times. The bridge itself was not damaged. The washout of the road was in effect a “safety valve,” which prevented loss or damage to the bridge.
This bridge has survived numerous severe floods, including the 1927 flood. FEMA funds paid for 80 percent of the costs of repairs and the state paid another 12.5 percent, so 92.5 percent of the cost was not directly town funds.
During my tenure, the town obtained a grant for an engineering study for options to mitigate flood damage. There were four or five options, including removal of the bridge. Other options select board chair Eric Osgood discussed on social media include a couple of options for a low-water crossing of armoring the road leading to the bridge to minimize washouts. These options should be pursued, rather than removal, in my opinion. Removing the bridge and its abutments might not prevent damage to the road in a significant flood event. Relocation of the road may be required.
VTrans Bridge Division performs semiannual reviews of all town bridges. During my tenure the select board authorized repairs, resulting from these reports, for Scribner bridge. There was never anything substantial required from these reports. Perhaps that has changed.
The town was the recipient of a no-cost grant to replace and repair the roof on Scribner bridge and replace some damaged siding. It now has a standing seam roof and damaged or rotted roof members were replaced at that time (mid to late 2000s).
The town has a bridge and culvert reserve fund. It can provide town match funds for state bridge programs. The town report indicates there is $22,006 in that fund.
VTrans has a grant program called structures grants. Towns can apply for up to $175,000 and this bridge would definitely qualify. I suspect additional funds can be found for repairs to original covered bridges as well.
Do not remove this historic structure. As an absolute last resort, re-use, if removed, is a good idea, but there is no good reason to remove this bridge. Removal and relocation would have a hefty price tag too. If it needs repairs, let’s figure out how to fund them.
Duncan Hastings of Johnson was the town administrator for 15 years.