My mother was fond of saying, “If you point your finger at someone, take note that the others are pointing back at you.”
As the drama around the possible closure of the Vermont State Colleges unfolds, there has been a lot of fingerpointing. It seems to be a human characteristic to blame, to find fault, and attack those we disagree with.
Personally, while not always successful, I try to avoid that. There is always plenty of blame to go around, and lots of decisions that with the advantage of 20/20 hindsight we would not have made. A better use of our time might be spent on finding solutions.
To start with, I am a believer in a strong state college system. The availability of a higher education is key to a vibrant future for Vermont. Only someone who wanted an exodus of youth from Vermont would shutter our colleges.
Closing colleges will discourage young adults from coming to Vermont and becoming part of the Vermont fabric. We are already the most rapidly aging state in America and, while I love my fellow boomers, I do not want to be isolated with them. I enjoy the excitement and energy our younger neighbors add to the Vermont landscape.
So, how do we preserve our state colleges? Is it all simply about more money? Is the additional $25 million a year we are told is needed the answer, and if so where will that come from?
We need to say loud and clear that, as a state, we will preserve our state colleges. Anything less is tantamount to declaring northern Vermont a wasteland. Such a declaration will also send a strong message not only to Vermont parents but to out-or-state parents and students alike that their decision to attend college in a Vermont is a smart one.
Now is not the time to equivocate and watch admission enrollment hemorrhage in a sea of uncertainty. But again, the questions remain: How do we not only preserve but strengthen the system?
There is no one single solution. The answer is not unlike what a farmer does to survive. Maple syrup in the spring, vegetables and gardens in the summer, eggs and goat cheese sales along with pumpkins in the fall and sleigh rides in the winter.
In short, diversification has to be part of a comprehensive strategy.
Could a vision of adult learning throughout Vermont be connected perhaps in part through a rich and strong relationship between the Vermont State Colleges and the University of Vermont?
Could we imagine a University of Vermont with campuses at Johnson, Lyndon, Randolph and Castleton, with a strong community college?
Do we need presidents and a full administrative structure at each college? Such a suggestion may alarm some and it may not be workable, but shouldn’t we explore all avenues before abandoning our state college system as we know it?
The challenge facing our Vermont State Colleges cannot be solved by just trying to reconfigure the current assets with the goal to restore the financial balance sheets. We need to explore all the higher education assets in Vermont, including the state colleges, UVM, and the Vermont Student Assistance Corp. Together Vermont taxpayers contribute nearly $100 million to these organizations. The intent here is not to pit one entity against another; that would be unproductive. The question is whether there is an interplay among these three entities as yet unexplored that can yield better opportunities for Vermont.
The question of whether Vermont tax dollars should be spent to send Vermont students out of state when programs they are attending are available here in Vermont should also be examined. This policy change will trouble many, but during a crisis, all options should be put on the table, regardless of how uncomfortable they may make us.
A fellow legislator asked why we had so many high school students who did not go on to college. I suspect it might have something to do with our college tuition being among the highest in the nation. If we want to create opportunities for Vermonters to improve their quality of life, we must invest in them.
I was sharing these thoughts with a fellow legislator who said I would offend too many people with these suggestions. That could be, but as the governor said recently, no government service would be made whole as we come out of this pandemic. Everything must be on the table as we work to find a way forward.
Vermont should provide adequate funding to our state colleges to help them through this pandemic, while we work to secure a sustainable path forward.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsand citizen.com.