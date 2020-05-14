The House Commerce and Economic Development Committee is working on the Essential Employees Hazard Grant Program. The bill, S.346, would create a bonus payment system for employees doing work deemed essential during the COVID-19 emergency.
The Senate Appropriations Committee, where I’m a member, introduced the bill, and the full Senate passed the bill a little over a week ago.
The bill came about when business leaders and policy makers realized that many individuals receiving unemployment insurance are making more money than most essential workers still on the job because of the new $600 emergency federal COVID bonus to unemployed workers.
The estimates are that 29,700 essential employees that are being paid at or below $25 per hour and they would be eligible for this new benefit. Additionally, 5,350 nursing home and home health workers would also be eligible, bringing the total to 33,250 essential Vermont workers eligible for the benefit.
Who would be eligible for this new state benefit and what would the benefit be:
• The benefit would be paid to employees of essential businesses who cannot work remotely and are deemed to be at risk for exposure to COVID-19.
• A benefit amount of $1,000 or $600 would be paid for work performed during the two months of March 13 to May 15, 2020.
• Employees of essential businesses who enroll in the program and who have worked over 108 hours per month with a base pay of up to $25 per hour ($52,000 per year at 2,080 hours per year) will receive $1,000 per month.
• Eligible employees who work at least 34 hours but less than 108 hours per month with base pay up to $25 per hour will receive $600 per month if their employer enrolls in the program.
• Nursing home and Home Health Agency employees providing direct patient care and facing elevated risk are eligible for the same benefit but there is no base pay limitation.
A list of the covered employers and employees can be found in Section 1, the definitions section of the bill, at bit.ly/essentialworkerpay.
The total cost estimate for the program, including administration, according to the Legislative Joint Fiscal Office, is $60 million and it is believed to be an eligible expense to be paid for out of Vermont’s COVID relief grant from the federal government, the CARES Act.
I do hope that the Legislature and the governor act quickly on this benefit for those around us who have been most at risk during this emergency. It really is unfair that someone working full time out in the public during this COVID emergency would be worse off financially than someone on unemployment benefits.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.