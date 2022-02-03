“There was a time when I could handle things,” the woman says, using her hands to help explain herself. “But that time isn’t now.”
I watch the short video again and again. A woman in a white robe stands out in the snow, directing her message in a vaguely skyward direction.
“So, no more things, OK? Thank you,” she says as her message is delivered to whichever higher power may be listening. She heads back inside, muttering, “It’s called manifesting. Look it up.”
There’s a collective bargain we’re making right now as a community. We promise to deal with what’s in front of us and continue to function. Just no more things, OK? We’ve come to expect so little. Circumstances don’t need to improve, but please, just please, no more things.
A colleague sent me this video after I said in a meeting, “We can’t ask people to take on even one more change. They don’t have it in them.”
In some ways, this reminds me of the continual silent bargain I used to make as a child in an abusive home. “I don’t expect anything to be better than this,” was part of my every breath. “I’ll take it all, but please, no more. Don’t do anything to change things, because if things change, they might be worse.”
Problem is that bargain is about surviving, not living.
We’ve become so resigned to surviving that most people I know who are in jobs without clear breaks have just stopped taking lunch. They schedule meetings during the lunch hour, catch up on back work or work an extra hour. Every day, every week.
So, here’s my modest proposal: Let’s do lunch.
Let’s make it a policy in our businesses and workplaces to take a break at lunchtime. No meetings during lunch unless a nice meal is provided. No expectation of phone calls at noon. No days where half a granola bar at 2:23 p.m. is all we eat between breakfast and dinner. Just a real, actual break at lunchtime.
Managers may be reading this and thinking, “Yes, my employees definitely need that.” But, why not you? In fact, especially you. Model it. Enforce it. No meetings at lunchtime.
It’s small, but just imagine a culture change in which all of Lamoille County starts taking lunch. What kinds of benefits would it have?
Really, stop and imagine it. It doesn’t help all the troubles in this world. It doesn’t even help most of them. But maybe it means more people in our corner of the world will be a step closer to living, instead of surviving.
We all have our “just lets.” Just let my parents be OK. Just let me get through to bedtime without doing something that is harmful to me. Just let all the kids stay in all their schools all the way through this entire week. Just let me avoid getting sick so I can go to work. Just let me find an apartment.
‘Just lets’
If you are looking for support with your just lets, go to uwlamoille.org/get-help. You should be able to find the resources you need to start navigating the issues.
A sample of the resources you’ll find there:
• People who are homebound and seeking vaccination or booster and are in the service of a local home health agency, the agency will reach out to you to schedule an appointment. If you are not in the service of a home health agency, request an appointment by calling 802-863-7240 (toll-free 833-722-0860).
• There are multiple vaccination clinics in our area. Some take walk-ins. There are daily walk-in clinic with all brands at the Berlin Mall. More at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine.
• The Vermont Health Equity Initiative is offering a vaccination clinic for people of color on Saturdays. Times and signup are here: vermonthealthequity.org.
Other resources include mental health services, economic micro business recovery assistance for the COVID-19 pandemic, anorexia and bulimia anonymous, homeshare and more.
Lamoille County also had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in the state in 2021, at a rate of 39.4 deaths per 100,000 people. Caledonia and Orleans had much lower rates. Most Vermonters who died of overdose in the past four years in Vermont were not receiving treatment.
If your just lets include a loved one who is struggling with substance use, there is help in our area. To start, call 851-8120 or visit ncvrc.com.
February is the longest month of the year, no matter what anyone tells you, and that’s on a good year. This February, I wish for you no more things and 28 days of lunches.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, made possible through a grant from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Partners are Capstone Community Action and United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.