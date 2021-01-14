The Legislature convened Jan. 6, still affected in so many ways by the COVID-19 crisis, as well as by events in Washington. Our first three days were taken up with necessary organizational and procedural actions, adopting emergency rules to allow us to meet remotely.
While there had been hope that we might be able to have a hybrid arrangement with some sessions and committee meetings in person and others remote, the logistical difficulties of doing this with 150 House members, plus staff, as well as the increasing numbers of Vermonters testing positive led to the realization that this would not be possible so soon.
I am proud by our Legislature and all its members. We have differences and disagreements of course, sometimes significant ones. But sitting in the actual House chamber or participating as one of many little faces on a computer screen, it continually amazes me how much common ground we have, how much more we agree on than disagree on, and how we all work with respect and common concern for Vermont and for Vermonters.
The Government Operations Committee voted 11-0 to bring H.48 to the floor this week so local officials can choose how their town meetings are conducted this year. For 2021 only, the bill authorizes municipalities to move the date of town meeting, to mail Australian ballots, specifies that the terms of elected board members will continue until a successor is chosen (only applies to towns with charters), and permits the secretary of state to issue supplemental elections procedures to protect the health and safety of voters, elections workers and candidates.
House Energy and Technology Committee
This will be my second term as a member of this committee. We deal with a variety of energy issues and it’s one of the key committees dealing with climate change, and broadband expansion, a major focus and priority for both the House and Senate.
Broadband
Besides COVID-19, there is no other matter I hear from constituents more frequently about than lack of decent internet service. With so many people working remotely from home, students of all ages needing access, and many others now using telehealth services when possible, it has brought attention to the problem affecting so much of rural Vermont.
In our area, people with poor service, low bandwidth (or in some cases no service at all) are those whose only option is the landline phone company, Consolidated Communications. I urge folks to be aware of and to support the Communication Union Districts (CUDs) that now include all four towns in the district. They are formed under Vermont law and with support from the Legislature and state, and I believe are the most effective opportunity for extending high-speed service to those who don’t have it.
Woodbury, Worcester and Elmore are member towns of CVFiber. If you live in one of these towns, visit CVFiber’s website to learn more and take the survey linked at the top of the home page: cvfiber.net. Morristown is a member of Lamoille FiberNet.
A similar survey is at lamoillefiber.net.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
