I got off Facebook entirely about a year ago. While I appreciated the chance to stay in touch with old friends, I found it overwhelming and unhealthy. A lot of folks can set healthy boundaries with social media — I was unable to.
Of course, there’s still Instagram, which recently sucked me back in thanks to a friend who couldn’t stop sending me videos. I think I need to leave that again, too.
What bothers me about social media is that I descend deeper and deeper into the tunnels of information that the algorithm has determined match my interests. I will always click on a photo of a baby animal, as well as bears, foxes and weird birds. However, there are so many other things to see out there, if only my feed weren’t filled with bear cubs, fox cubs and weird birds.
News sources like Apple News drive me nuts. You read one story about five things most of us could do at the grocery store and suddenly all you can see are stories with tips for picking the perfect bananas and ads for ground beef.
I enjoy the opportunity to write this column each month. It reminds me why a local paper is so important. This paper affords us the opportunity to step away from a curated worldview and just know what’s important to our neighbors. I relish getting the paper in my mailbox each week. We’re lucky to still have a local newspaper.
Newspaper publishing is a challenging business — you basically only please half the people, half the time. You run around the community at all hours to attend meetings and report stories and then you stay up late several days a week on a deadline. It’s a profound labor of love.
The business model of newspaper publishing is particularly difficult. Subscriptions only cover a tiny fraction of what it costs to hire staff, maintain an office and print a paper. Publishers rely on advertising. In a small community, that can be particularly difficult.
So, if (like me), you appreciate a real paper that is embedded in our community, here’s my proposal for 2023. If you have a business, please advertise in the paper — regularly. An ad in the paper hits everyone in our community, without the filter of an algorithm. Or, instead of advertising your business, you could sponsor a local nonprofit event or program and advertise that event in the paper. If you see an ad in the paper, mention it when you patronize that business.
That’s all. Just a little effort to sustain this jewel of public information we still have in our community.
What else do I want for our community in 2023? Housing and transportation. Also, transportation and housing.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; backbone partner is United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
