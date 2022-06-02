I am not an expert on trauma, but I am an expert on my trauma.
If you want to know about the long-term impacts of trauma on humans, I can tell you only what you’d learn from a basic internet search. Survivors of trauma may have physical symptoms, difficulty sleeping or intense emotions. Coping mechanisms could include anything from helping others to substance use to exercise. The list of possible impacts is extensive, but I won’t go further, because I am not an expert.
I am, however, the expert on my trauma. The result of prolonged childhood abuse, my trauma is present in my life each day. For example, when people yell at me, I feel dizzy and have difficulty breathing, with my entire body on high alert and my heart racing. It can take hours to calm down if I don’t interrupt the process early.
As an expert on my trauma, I’d like to share one specific impact: the way I struggle with small, new details. What someone else experiences as a simple task may feel like a huge barrier to me, much as a bump in the sidewalk may be a big barrier to someone with limited mobility.
In particular, dealing with systems has this effect on me. Learning new technology, sure. But also filling out forms and paperwork. Making appointments online is easy for me but setting up the account isn’t. Phone calls to the doctor or the plumber are hard and usually sit on my to-do list for days. I once got kicked off Venmo and it took me a year to get back on just because navigating the system was too daunting.
Big decisions are easy; small decisions can be debilitating. What to have for dinner. Whether to wear long sleeves or short sleeves.
Small new things are a challenge, even though big new things are not. While some people try new things all the time — you only live once — I must marshal serious energy to do something new. My exercise, my breakfast, my routine all remain the same every day. I can and have moved many times, but to start a new task I must put it on my to-do list, then look at the list and choose an item.
I’ve developed many coping mechanisms like that: I make all the doctors’ appointments in one call, set up the accounts the minute the email comes in, and rely on digital organizational systems. I give myself permission to do one thing at a time. And, most important, I ask for help.
Frequently, navigating a system is debilitating for me. The department of motor vehicles, the online health portal, health insurance, a digital device. So, I make a call or go into an office and ask the person there to walk me through it. When the school district initiated digital forms, I plunked down in front of someone and asked them to help me log on.
How lucky I am to trust that someone is going to help me work through the system. How lucky I am that so many people are eager to help me when I ask. How lucky I am to have transportation and speak the language.
I know other people who tell me they have similar barriers to navigating life, whether due to trauma or other factors. Many of them don’t have my trust in the system, which comes from usually getting the help I request. Like me, many people I know just need someone to really sit down with them to work through forms or job applications or technology.
2-1-1 is a phone call away and our local human services organizations do a great job helping their clients navigate through systems. Yet there are many others who aren’t currently served by an organization and need in-person support to accomplish tasks.
The Working Communities Challenge, with its partners, is trying to bring resource navigation into our communities. To do so, we need help from people with lived experience with substance use, transportation, income, a disability, racial bias, housing or any other barrier to accessing systems and support.
If you are someone who has lived experience with difficulty navigating systems, please consider helping us design the resource navigation that would most help you. We will compensate you for your time. Email me and we’ll figure out a comfortable way for you to participate in this work. If email is a barrier for you, call the United Way of Lamoille County and leave a message for me.
Someone once told me: “You get to help people. That’s the gift your childhood has given to you.”
Each day, I accept that my trauma presents challenges, but it also gives me my own unique perspective on this world, and I can use that to make things work better. If your unique perspective could help build a better way of accessing supports, please join us.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant out of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston; backbone partner is United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
