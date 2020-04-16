As I was driving to the grocery store this week, the realization that I was exposing myself to risk, entering harm’s way, hit home.
Who would ever think a trip to the grocery store would be dangerous?
I worry about the people working in the grocery store day in and day out, and the exposure they face during this pandemic. This situation is exposing many of us to an uncertain future.
Taxpayers are facing an uncertain future. Our Education Fund is comprised of numerous revenue streams. Those funding streams include, in part, the sales tax and rooms and meals taxes. If those funding streams dry up, the pressure on local property taxes will mount. Why? The property tax has to make up for the lost broad-based revenues that shrink during a recession.
People with less income due to an economic downturn cannot afford higher property taxes. The solution to declining Education Fund revenues seems to be either higher taxes or reduced spending, or a combination of the two. Neither option is attractive.
Dairy farmers are facing an uncertain future. Milk prices are plummeting as consumer demand declines during this economic downswing. Some farmers are being forced to dump their milk. The price for milk is well below what it costs to produce it.
Vermont is trying to work with other New England states to try to get the federal government to establish a base price for milk, to help stem catastrophic losses. Cheesemakers are burning through cash, as sales have dropped 80 percent due in part to restaurant closures. We are trying to persuade the federal government to purchase the surplus cheese and distribute it to lower-income Americans.
The pressures on our farms are unrelenting. Some may suggest we prop up our farmers with price supports. Others ask where that money will come from. Vermont looks to Washington for help.
Our Vermont State Colleges face an uncertain future. Prior to the pandemic, they were on fragile ground, trying to reconcile a $4 million deficit. Now with the burden of unexpected refunds to students from closing early, the anticipated year-end loss is expected to exceed $10 million. The state colleges have worked hard to lower expenses and it seems nearly impossible for them to absorb these losses through further cost-cutting this year.
Our health care system faces an uncertain future. To say the system is in disarray is an understatement. Private physician practices are hemorrhaging cash as the volume of patients they rely on to generate revenues for their business have dropped dramatically. Routine care is being delayed during the pandemic.
One practice in southern Vermont that typically sees 70 patients a day only saw eight. Some hospitals are seeing a 50 to 70 percent drop in revenues. Nursing homes that have stopped admissions during the pandemic are watching revenue shrink, also.
Insurance companies and Vermont Medicaid are trying to keep sufficient cash moving to providers to sustain operations, but despite this, layoffs for some and salary reductions are needed to make ends meet.
The enormity of all these fiscal pressures are staggering. Estimates are that Vermont’s unemployment rate is running at 20 percent. Clearly, the only way for states to provide essential services and help provide food, shelter and health care for many will require the federal government to provide help as quickly as possible.
We have found horrible delays in processing unemployment claims, not because people do not care, but because the information technology system they use to process claims is antiquated and not designed to process the magnitude of claims. It was suggested that we hire staff 24 hours a day to input claims data, but our archaic system cannot receive data and process it at the same time. We have to stop entering the data and let the computer process the claims overnight.
I lost a good friend to COVID-19 recently. As I thought about my friend Bernie Juskiewicz, I recalled working with him as a fellow member of the House Appropriations Committee. He sat on the other side of the table from me. We could look at each other easily. Bernie had a million-dollar smile. There were times we voted differently but we respected each other’s opinions. We always managed a good laugh at the end of the day. I will miss Bernie.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.