Three decades ago, I was paying my way through college slinging fajitas for a franchise restaurant, and to this day, I cannot stand the smell of cilantro.
Almost the entire front of the house was female, and 100 percent were white students at one of the area colleges. The back of the house was entirely male, almost all Black, and almost exclusively residents of the local West Philly neighborhood.
We noticed this, of course, and commented on it with the dark humor of people caught in a system we couldn’t control. But we all sort of went along with the unspoken rule that the customers wanted to see white college women serving them, while the fry station was best run by a Black man from the community. It was two years into my employment there before a Black, male college student got a job waiting tables.
I think about that restaurant a lot, and not just when I show my kids how I can carry five mugs in one hand. While that employment situation wouldn’t be allowed today, my acceptance of it then always makes me wonder what my implicit biases are today, the things I believe about other people without even knowing I believe them?
What limits am I putting on what other people can do simply because of their race, their gender or some other aspect of their identity? And how can I do better to identify who is being left out of economic opportunity?
Whatever our implicit biases are as a community, they’re one barrier that is keeping us from getting employees into the jobs that we so desperately need filled. Many of our employers are working so much harder than my restaurant managers did back in the 1990s to hire outside of implicit biases.
A tool that may be helpful in undoing implicit gender bias is the leaders for equity and equal pay toolkit and other resources from Change the Story (changethestoryvt.org).
The Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (realamoillevt.org or info@reallamoillevt.org) offers support for individuals and employers as they work to understand the role that implicit racial biases play in our economy and other aspects of our community.
•••
Implicit bias is not the only barrier, of course. Employers are struggling to fill jobs, and employees are struggling to get work. It feels like these should match up, but things get in the way.
In Lamoille County, another consistent challenge is getting people to where the jobs are. The Agency of Transportation, through Go! Vermont, offers a vanpool program that could help some employers solve their difficulties hiring. This is a turnkey program for people to commute to work together.
Go! Vermont matches employees with a similar schedule on a route, provides the van, and helps customize the program for the workers and employers, all while covering half the cost.
Go! Vermont has a coordinator to help employers start providing this transportation solution. If this could be right for your business, visit connectingcommuters.org or reach out to Joe Traina (joseph.a.traina@ehi.com, 201-320-8300) to learn more.
Vanpool is in place and available for employers, but it isn’t the answer to all our transportation needs, of course.
As the Working Communities Challenge works with partners seeking longer-term solutions, we’re looking for some employers who want to be part of the transportation conversation. If that’s you, email me at emily@uwlamoille.org.
The above supports are all listed on the United Way of Lamoille County resource page (uwlamoille.org/get-help), along with the opportunities below.
•••
The Lamoille’s Dads’ Group is meeting up again. It’s a chance to walk, play and talk with other kids and dads. It meets Monday nights, 5-6 p.m., at the Oxbow River Park in Morrisville. If you have questions, contact Rob Cary (rcary@lrcvt.org, 802-730-3000).
Other supports for parents:
• Moms in Recovery support group through the North Central Vermont Recovery Center (ncvrc.com/moms-program or 802-635-0084).
• HEART M.O.M. (Meeting Other Moms), a six-week virtual group for mothers in the first 18 months to talk about pregnancy, parenting, postpartum and more (amanda.snyder@ncssinc.org).
• Healthy Lamoille Valley’s virtual parent support group once a month (healthylamoillevalley.org).
• The Lamoille Family Center has information about all resources for parents in the community, regardless of income or need (802-888-5229).
• E=MC2 in Morrisville will open starting July 5, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, for teens 12 and up (eemc2.com, info@eemc2.com).
•••
With Everyone Eats ending, Full Plates Vermont has begun distributing food boxes (vermont211.org or dial 2-1-1).
Salvation Farms is looking for gleaners to help harvest, sort, box and deliver the valley’s fresh but unsold produce to the region’s food shelves and community meal programs (802-888-4360, danielle@salvationfarms.org).
Vermont Legal Aid and Legal Services Vermont offer free, civil legal services. They can help with unemployment, expungement, wage issues and employment discrimination. Call the helpline at 1-800-889-2047. Lamoille Restorative Center offers many programs that work with the justice system, including guardian ad litem, re-entry services, court diversion and pretrial services (802-888-5871, lrcvt.org).
Our economy is dependent upon everyone having access to participation and opportunity, which requires us to repeatedly examine who isn’t at the table and why. It may be transportation, it may be parenting, it may be food needs.
Or it may be that no one ever gave them a chance to learn how to carry five mugs in one hand while traying fajitas with the other.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, funded through a grant from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Partners are Capstone Community Action and United Way of Lamoille County.
