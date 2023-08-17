My real-life experiences began working in sales of building materials for small and large projects, followed by owning and operating a Sears catalog store.
I have been a real estate and insurance broker followed by 23 years developing and operating various corporations for Copley Health Systems.
In Morristown, I have also been a school board member, a town auditor, chairman of the planning commission, justice of the peace, and a member of various not-for-profit organizations including Lamoille County Mental Health and Craftsbury Community Care Home.
Morristown is doing well meeting the need of low- and moderate-income housing and the need for additional police services. Health services are also being assisted with a quality ambulance service. We do, however, need to evaluate what we can do to increase available store services to alleviate the need to travel outside of the area for some of our basic needs.
Treating the other members of the board and community with respect, both in public and privately, is the basic way to instill harmony. My tenure as chair of the Morristown Planning Commission is proof of my ability to achieve this.
It appears the salary increases were promised prior to the funding being approved. This may necessitate making some changes to the promised increases to achieve an approved budget. However fair or unfair it may be, the board represents the entire community.
I have been reviewing selectboard meeting minutes for the last year or more and have found very few, if not any, indications of budget development taking place during open meetings. My priorities will be expressed during the process of developing next year’s budget.
However, my top priority will be to balance the operations of the town and the cost with the ability of the taxpayers to support it.
