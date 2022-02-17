Climate change is one of the greatest threats facing humanity in the 21st century. It is a threat so grave and severe, and so global in nature, that I have been unsure how to address it in the local paper. But it is a conversation long-overdue and one that is deeply entwined with the future of our community, so I will address it as frankly and openly as I can.
As a young person, I feel the threat of climate change deeply and personally. I am fearful for what changes I will see in my lifetime.
As a scientist, I have the training to know that my fears are not unfounded.
By the end of my lifetime, the land currently inhabited by humans is projected to have warmed by an average of 13 degrees Fahrenheit, since Earth’s land is warming faster than her waters. This means that more than a third of humans currently live in a climate that within 50 years will become so hot it cannot sustain human life. The increased heat has potential to cause social unrest, agricultural crop failure, large-scale ecological changes and mass human migration. In Vermont, like much of the world, we have already experienced stronger weather events due to climate change, and the severity of these storms is only projected to increase in the coming decades.
In the policy realm, I have primarily focused on climate resiliency work, meaning work to ensure that our infrastructure in Vermont is ready to withstand greater storms and flooding, and that our food, health care and energy systems are designed locally enough to withstand future disruptions to the global economy we so often took for granted before COVID-19. This resiliency work is crucial to Vermont’s ability to adapt to the changing world and continue to thrive in the coming generations.
It is also more tangible to work on climate resiliency, as it is something we know with certainty we can influence on a state level. In contrast, greenhouse gas emissions reduction in Vermont can feel more abstract, despite the real and present threat of global climate change, eliminating all Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions tomorrow would be a massive lift for the state and still not more than a rounding error in the global greenhouse gas emissions calculation.
However, I am increasingly coming to recognize and believe that if done the right way, climate resiliency work and greenhouse gas emissions reduction work are more closely linked that I had previously thought. Many of the goals that will lead us toward more local and reliable energy sources, cleaner air to breathe, better public transportation in rural areas, and insulated homes with lower heating costs, are also the same goals that create emissions reductions as well.
I am wary of policies such as an increased fuel tax, which I have adamantly opposed each time it has come up in the Legislature, that directly pit greenhouse gas emissions reduction against cost of living in a way that most harms low- and moderate-income Vermonters. With careful planning and sound policy work, I do think we can move forward with greenhouse gas emission reduction goals in a way that increases, rather than harms, the quality of life across demographic groups in Vermont.
Furthermore, after having been in politics for a few years, I am more aware of the way in which Vermont policies influence national policies, and national policies influence international policies, and the impact of greenhouse gas emissions reductions in Vermont could be far more than just a rounding error when viewed holistically.
Please send me your thoughts about how we move forward carefully and constructively on climate resilience and climate change work in Vermont, while not harming Vermonters in the meantime.
Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.