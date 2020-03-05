It seems that March has made its leonine entrance. As if we needed harsh weather to prove it, this is where we are reminded that some creatures are more resilient than others.
While most of us plod sullenly, squelch-squelch, in our wet boots through freezing slush, and squint around our hoods at passing cars jouncing over potholes and frost heaves with their windshield wipers slashing frantically, a few hardy souls bound bright-eyed through the drifts one day, the puddles the next, with enviable gusto. Adolescents roll in new snowfall like puppies and dare each other to sample snowballs formed roadside (again, seriously, guys — not a good idea).
A family living near the library has turned one of the plow-truck-made parking lot mountains into an impressive fortified castle, complete with turrets. Meanwhile, one brave little iris tucked against the corner of the library building, a donation from the Friends Plant Sale years ago, keeps poking up its spiked green head precipitately, asking “Now? What, too early? How about now?”
Inside, preparing our display for town meeting, we have been sorting through 12 months’ worth of images. Viewing the pictorial evidence of our library’s past year always brings a smile: kids, often sticky-fingered from an art project, clowning gleefully for the camera; guest authors leaning earnestly toward the mic on the lectern as their attentive audience listens; teens posing in full cosplay regalia; musicians’ instruments shining in the light of the Reading Room against a resplendent backdrop of the Friends’ holiday decorations. Thanks for making these memories.
Among our recent fond recollections is the Be a Love Valentine drive success. Thanks to all of you — individuals, friends, staff, families who came in and formed paper-heart-and-glue assembly lines — over 160 valentines were made and distributed to our four senior-focused outreach sites. You are appreciated for your work in spreading some love throughout your community.
As many of you know, March is Women’s History Month. If you want to learn about notable women throughout time, from Julian of Norwich to Katherine Johnson, come browse our biographies, or try a work of fiction or nonfiction by a famous female writer.
Are you into music? One to enjoy is Roxane Orgill’s “Shout, Sister, Shout!: Ten Girl Singers Who Shaped the World.” Check out our display, or do some shelf-surfing and see what catches your eye.
We have some good goings-on in March:
• In adult services, we invite you to join us for BYO Books on Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. The next evening, March 17, at 6 p.m., Mary West will lead her book discussion, Aging with Emily and Olive, in which we will explore the theme of getting older from the points of view of well-known literary characters “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout and Emily from “Emily, Alone” by Stewart O’Nan. A few copies of each remain at the adult circulation desk.
• On Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m., join our local legislators for conversation and light breakfast fare at this month’s Current Events Cafe.
• Every Thursday at 10:15 a.m., limber up with instructor Linda Brady at Gentle Yoga.
• For younger patrons, our Preschool Story Times, each Tuesday at 10:30, will celebrate themes of pancakes and maple syrup, green, cats and kittens, and crayons (for National Crayon Day).
• Made possible by the Friends of the Morristown Centennial Library and continuing by popular demand, ukulele lessons for students ages 8-11 will commence on Tuesday, March 10, from 3:15 to 4:15, and continue on March 17, 24 and 31, same time. There are a couple of slots still open, so contact Rachel to register and pick up your ukulele.
The lessons will culminate in a ukulele concert on Tuesday, April 7, 6 p.m., and folks be warned: Because of the immense popularity of the last concert, we will be devoting the Adult Services Reading Room to accommodate the expected large crowd.
• For teens, our next Teen Advisory Board meeting will be Wednesday, March 18, at 3 p.m. Talk with Rachel for further information.
• The next Anime and Manga Club meeting is Wednesday, March 11, at 3 p.m. This month’s theme is Naruto.
•••
Because we like to give a hint of what we’re up to, yes, we are beginning to gear up for warm weather ahead and our all-ages Summer Reading Program. For 2020, the national theme is Imagine Your Story; fairy and folk tale-themed fun will abound. It’s kind of our thing, here at the library, so we’re pretty excited.
In more down-to-earth news, literally, Morristown Centennial Library is part of the Lamoille County libraries’ partnership with Cormac Quinn, AmeriCorps outreach and education assistant with the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District, in spreading (ha-ha) compost literacy education ahead of the composting law that takes effect in July of this year.
To that end, we are offering a Compost Literacy Book Club in which folks can visit the different county libraries, borrow books and attend their respective discussions throughout the spring.
The Morristown Centennial Library’s discussion, David B. Montgomery’s “Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life,” is available at the adult services desk, with a discussion date of Thursday, April 16, at 6 p.m. Come pick up a copy.
Lastly, may you enjoy the changeful weather, and adapt to it with a buoyant spirit. No matter what the season or the circumstances, there is something new to be discovered every day.
In the words of the late, great mathematician and NASA employee Katherine Johnson, “I like to learn. That’s an art and a science.”
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.