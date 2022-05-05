As of last Thursday, there were 63 adults and 23 children who were homeless in Lamoille County.
Those numbers remain consistent, day after day, month after month. I track them every day, and they vary, but only a little.
Each of those 63 adults has a lifetime of stories — childhood trees climbed, teenage crushes, good days and bad ones. The 23 children also have good days and bad days in schools and on our playgrounds. There are teenage crushes and trees climbed. That they are homeless is only one data point about their lives.
There is nothing remarkable about this, because however you count people there will always be stories of good days and bad days and trees climbed.
The question is: What is behind those numbers? Why are there consistently between 60-80 adults and between 20-35 children who are homeless in our community?
How do we fix it? As with workforce issues, addressing the critical housing shortage is a huge part of the answer, but that’s not easy. The intersecting systems are complex and not always apparent.
We hear a lot about all the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that is going to go toward constructing affordable housing. Politicians make big announcements that we’re going to solve the housing crisis with an infusion of cash, and the numbers are dizzying. But it’s not as though that money is going to magically transform into homes that are within the reach of residents.
ARPA housing funding will get to Vermont communities through the local housing development organization. In our case, that’s Lamoille Housing Partnership, which is already building at an impressive rate and quality. The housing development organizations in small rural communities cannot increase capacity overnight, yet they are the ones who will need to access the federal housing funds.
Then there’s the question of where to put the homes. Towns with zoning are better prepared to build housing, especially towns like Hyde Park and Stowe that keep zoning regulations up to date. Towns without zoning do not have a tool for how they would like to develop and where density makes the most sense. But a quick look at census data shows that there are more subtle factors at play.
In Lamoille County 73 percent of residents work in the county, but only 7 percent work in the town in which they live. This means that 66 percent of residents work in a different Lamoille County town than the one they live in. Census data pulls out certain but not all town centers, so we can break it down further by some towns. In Johnson village and Morrisville, only a third of the residents work in the town they live in. This is probably not news to a lot of people.
However, what’s interesting is that people who rent their homes in Lamoille County are three times less likely to have a vehicle than people who own them. In Morrisville, a renter is 11 times more likely to be without a car than a homeowner, and in Johnson the gap is higher, still.
So, if renting makes a person less likely to own a car, but people tend to work outside of the town where they live, the only way to get to work is public transportation. With current commuter bus routes, a person can live in Morrisville without a car and work in Stowe or head toward Hardwick. A person renting a home in Johnson, however, has a very hard time getting to work in Cambridge or Morrisville or beyond. Census data doesn’t pull out our more rural areas, but we can tell from countywide data that it’s even more extreme outside of village centers.
Renting makes a person much less likely to own an automobile, especially in those towns where people are most likely to commute elsewhere in the county for work.
We need more homes, but if we build rental housing in places without public transportation, only those renters with cars can live there. Do we build housing or plan transportation first?
What can you do?
If your town is updating its zoning, know what changes are being made and support this work. If your town doesn’t have zoning, ask your selectboard why.
Learn about Rural Community Transportation’s volunteer driver program and see if you might be able to become a volunteer driver. These drivers reduce rural isolation due to lack of transportation, providing an important service in our community. Go to riderct.org/volunteers or call 802-748-8170.
The Lamoille Housing Partnership summit on June 3 will address what municipalities can do. (lamoillehousing.org/events-and-advocacy)
Thinking about getting on your town’s development review board or planning commission and plan for housing.
We are a rural county and getting around isn’t easy. Because of this, there’s a free program called Labor on Location, where experts from the Vermont Department of Labor meet with community members closer to home to work on all aspects of job searching and training. Meetings are held on Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon at Morristown Centennial Library; Tuesdays, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lanpher Memorial Library, Hyde Park; and Fridays, 1-3 p.m., at the Varnum Library, Cambridge.
One of the most daunting things about housing is that it seems so insurmountable. But we need to continue to seek the ways we can support homes, both to support our economy and to support our neighbors.
Someday we will say: “There are zero people experiencing homelessness in our community.”
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in partnership with United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org.
