I run a lot of errands during the weekend after being at the Statehouse all week. While walking to my car recently, I heard a man call out my name. “Hey, Yacovone. Yacovone,” he hollered. I turned around slowly, as the person did not sound especially welcoming. He was walking toward me pointing his finger, shaking his hand at me. “I’m gonna report you guys to DCF!” he said. I asked him what he was talking about and he said, “You should be reported for child neglect. You guys in Montpelier have to do something about climate change. Don’t you care about our kids?” he shouted.
I did my best to assure him that we were very serious about climate change. He calmed down some. I thought a lot about his message when I returned to the Statehouse the following week. Was he right? Were we neglecting children because we had not taken aggressive action against climate change? I think this fellow had a point. If we fail to take action to address climate change, the future for our children is bleak.
Shorter maple sugaring seasons, less snow cover threatening our cross-country ski industry, and more 100-year floods from climate change are all going to be the new normal unless we dramatically reduce our carbon emissions. The weather models show Vermont looking much more like northern Pennsylvania than the Vermont we know.
There are those who say it does not matter what Vermont does. After all, they reason, our impact on climate change is tiny and whatever we do is a self-imposed hardship that makes little sense. While it is true our total contribution to climate change is small, our per capita emissions are the highest in the Northeast.
In that our federal government refuses to lead on this issue, the challenge for preserving our future is in the hands of states. Vermont can help set a wave of action in motion and spur other states to do the same.
The journey to a carbon-clean state will not be easy. We currently have around 3,500 electric vehicles on the road and to really address carbon emissions caused by vehicles we will need 50,000 to 60,000 electric vehicles on the road. Gov. Phil Scott has proposed $3.5 million in budget subsidies to help Vermonters buy electric vehicles. That will help around 100 families purchase electric vehicles. While we expect prices to come down, at this rate none of us will be around when we reach that goal.
It is estimated that Vermont’s housing stock, one of the oldest in the nation, has some 80,000 homes needing to be weatherized. At our current rate of home weatherization rates, it will be 80 years by the time we insulate these homes.
So, the work will be hard for sure to reduce our carbon footprint significantly. The hope of the Global Warming Solutions Act, which I voted for and which passed the Vermont House, will require the creation of a plan to help us achieve the climate change goals we need. We have been spending many millions of dollars on climate change without a plan. To say a plan is desperately needed is an understatement.
There were some legislators who were afraid a plan developed by a special committee without legislative involvement would deny citizen input through their representative government. In truth, any expenditures recommended by a climate change plan or taxes that may be called for will have to be approved by the Legislature.
Clearly, climate change threatens to change the face of Vermont and, for that matter, the world, more than anything else short of a world war or pandemic. The passage of a Global Warming Solutions Act, if approved by the Senate and governor, will be a defining moment. It will mark the day Vermont government decided not to neglect the interests of our children and started the journey to protect our future.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.