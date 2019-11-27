Led by senior Kaiya Gants, five members of the Stowe High girls soccer team have been named to postseason all-star teams.
Gants, a center midfielder for the Raiders, was named to the Division 3 All-State Team and to the Capital League First Team.
Fellow seniors Cate Gianni and Bella Braverman made the Capital League Second Team and sophomores Lucy Genung and Malinn Sigler made the Capital League Honorable Mention team.
The D-3 All-State team is a collection of the top players across the state playing in the division. The Capital League all-stars are selected from the dozen teams in the league, one of the toughest in Vermont, with plenty of Division 2 teams. The all-state and all-league teams are selected by a vote of the coaches.
Stowe’s five all-stars help lead the team to a 9-7 record and the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Gant was one of a handful of seniors on the team, and coach Tyler Post hoped she’d flourish in a new role as one of the team’s center midfielders. Flourish indeed. Gants scored three goals, set up four others, and facilitated the offense, getting her teammates involved.
“She’d shown that ability in the past,” Post said, and really took over after returning from an injury midway through the season.
“I think all the seniors on the team did a great job this year,” Post said. Among them were Gianni and Braverman, who played center fullback. Gianni, who also moved up to center midfielder when Gants was hurt, finished the season with a goal and two assists.
Gianni soon moved back to center fullback, teaming with Braverman on the back line.
“Cate learned the position this year. She played outside last year and moved inside this season to solidify the defense,” Post said. Gianni was also a weapon on offense, as she took nearly all of Stowe’s free kicks from deep.
“She’s very accurate and has a strong leg,” Post said. The Raiders were much more dangerous on set pieces this season than in the past, and Post credits Gianni’s crosses and serves into the box.
Braverman took charge of the defense as a whole, her coach said.
“She had the most experience, so she had to help with the organization,” Post said.
Sigler and Genung both teamed up with Gants, playing long stretches at central midfield and in other areas as well. Sigler finished the season with two goals and one assist, despite not playing varsity soccer as a freshman. “She’s super aggressive and plays with an edge,” Post said, an edge that is hard to find at times. “Malinn has it in spades. She’s not afraid to go into any tackle, or go up against any player.”
Both of her scores were products of her aggressive play on the field, Post said.
Genung played primarily at outside fullback last season, and this year she quickly settled in as a central midfielder.
“Her ball control and general field leadership really jumped up for us this year,” Post said. Genung was confident in herself and “helped take over, especially defensively, in the central midfield.”
“Her passing really improved over the course of the year; her vision helped us with playmaking,” Post said.