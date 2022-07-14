I am writing regarding what I feel is misleading information in the News & Citizen.
Regarding “Varnum Library discord reveals community in conflict” (June 30, 2022), the story stated that “To drum up public support for holding a special town meeting to discuss library matters and elect new library trustees, (Cambridge Selectboard member George) Putnam reached out to Patty Genadio…”
This is misleading, at best. Putnam contacted me to ask if I think the town cares enough about the library to warrant calling a special town meeting, but he did not tell me his views on the subject at that time. I replied that I do think the town cares enough to warrant such a meeting; I also said that I supported having this meeting because of the selectboard’s controversial track record in appointing library trustees. It was only after I’d written to him that he let me know his stance on calling a special town meeting, when he replied that he agreed that such a meeting should be called.
The article also states that I attended the June 21 selectboard meeting “to argue for Putnam’s position.”
This is yet another misleading statement, implying that I attended the meeting on behalf of Putnam and that I was there to make his argument for him. I attended the meeting on my own behalf, and when I made my public comment to the selectboard, it was to argue my position, and not anyone else’s; my position just happened to coincide with the views of Putnam and of many other Cambridge residents.
If the newspaper had access to my email exchange with Putnam via a public records request, then it should be aware of what was said in these emails. I don’t appreciate having my words and actions mischaracterized. I was not contacted for comment and or given the chance to correct the record before the article was published.
The article also misrepresents why Varnum employees resigned last year, making it sound as if the previous board chair’s “eye toward financial stability” resulted in our resignations. The actual reasons, which my colleagues and I have stated repeatedly and publicly, include the board’s mismanagement and their creation of an extremely hostile work environment at the Varnum.
The newspaper doesn’t question the rationales given for why the three Cambridge library trustees resigned last month, and it doesn’t explore whether their resignations have anything to do with the ongoing legal issue currently facing our town, an issue brought about by their actions and by those of other Cambridge officials.
Regarding the June 9 and June 16, 2022, Cambridge community columns: These contain inaccurate information concerning two of the Cambridge library trustees who just resigned. The correct information is that neither of these trustees served during the early months of COVID-19 lockdown, or during 2020 at all. The board that did serve in 2020 ably and compassionately guided the library staff and volunteers during these difficult months, and they were highly supportive of us, our work, our family situations, and our patrons.
Unfortunately, but understandably, four of the trustees had to resign their positions later that year, due to their own additional family obligations brought about by the pandemic. I’ll always be grateful to these trustees and to the rest of the 2020 library board members for their support of the Varnum’s staff and volunteers during a dark and traumatic year.
Like many other Cambridge residents, I have felt unheard by our town government and by our local library board. I hope that Cambridge town officials will start to be more responsive to their constituents, and that recent turnover on the library board will lead to a more responsive, transparent and accountable board.
Patty Genadio lives in Jeffersonville. She was an employee of the Varnum but says she resigned in June 2021 “because of the library board’s problematic actions.”
