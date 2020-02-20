Last week, I organized a field trip for the Rural Economic Development Caucus to Perfect Circle Farm in Berlin, where we discussed the regulatory environment for farms that import food scraps for use as chicken feed.
At the farm, food scraps are delivered three times a week and mixed with wood chips, manure and bedding. As it sits for a few days, this mixture heats up and ferments, which reduces odors and breaks down the food scraps so that they are in an ideal form to be consumed by chickens. The 300-plus chickens at the farm forage on these piles, eating not only the broken down food scraps but also the fungi and bacteria that grow as the piles decompose. Meanwhile, as the chickens scratch around for buried food, they turn and mix the piles and ultimately help them become better compost.
A year or so later, when the piles have completely composted, they are spread on the fields of Perfect Circle Farm to improve the soil quality so more food can be grown locally. We were told that allowing the chickens to forage on food scraps — a local waste product — saves the farm nearly 14 tons of grain each year. This system makes financial sense and also cuts down on transportation emissions of bringing grain into the state and taking food scraps out of the state.
In addition, as part of the universal recycling law, Vermont has been gradually increasing the requirements for diverting food residuals from the landfill. The final phase of this law goes into effect July 1, 2020, and will require that all people or businesses creating any quantity of food scraps must separate them from trash and divert them from landfills.
By law, there is a ranked system of priorities as to how food scraps should be diverted from the landfill. The highest priority is to reduce food waste altogether. After that comes diversion of food waste for consumption by humans, followed by diversion for consumption by animals, followed by composting. The lowest priority is energy production. Clearly, the priority is to feed humans, whether directly, through animal feed, or through soil enrichment.
At the same time as we are gearing up for this final phase of food scrap diversion, however, the agencies of agriculture and natural resources have decided to require chicken feeding operations like Perfect Circle Farm to stop being considered farmers and instead register as solid waste sites. In practicality, these farmers will simply cease their practice of importing food scraps for their chickens rather than lose the exemptions and incentives available to farmers and undergo the regulatory requirements of being a solid waste site.
Food waste that we do not have capacity to dispose of in Vermont as of this July will be shipped to de-packing facility in Maine, where concerns of micro-plastics and contamination have received very little formal consideration.
I co-sponsored a bill in the House Agriculture Committee to address this issue by updating the definition of farming to include feeding food scraps to poultry, and exempting food scraps from the labeling and registration requirements of commercial animal feed. There is a similar bill in the Senate Agriculture Committee.
While this may not be the catchiest of issues, it does have greater implications as we grapple with how to handle the huge quantities of waste humans create in modern society. I see this particular issue as an opportunity for Vermont to take advantage of one small area in which our waste system that can be used to actually strengthen both local food systems and local economies.
As always, I value your feedback and thoughts. In fact, this issue was first brought to my attention by a constituent via an email back in December and has led me to much further investigation. Call or email me at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us.
Lucy Rogers, a Democrat, represents the towns of Cambridge and Waterville.